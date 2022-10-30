Well. 7 Men’s Soccer moves to ODAC Semifinals with 7-0 win over Guilford

LEXINGTON, Va. – The No. 7 and second-seeded Washington and Lee men’s soccer team advanced past the ODAC Quarterfinals on Saturday with a 7-0 win over seventh-seeded Guilford on Watt Field.

The Generals improve to 12-2-4 overall with the win, while the Quakers’ season ends at 6-8-4 overall.

W&L broke through on the scoreboard just 2:13 into the game when senior midfielder Samuel Bass (Charlotte, NC / Myers Park) scored with an assist to sophomore defender PJ Ryan (Morristown, NJ / West Morris Mendham) is a throw-in. First-year midfielder Matteo Adler (Cobham, England / ACS Cobham International) then added to the lead 12 minutes later after a saved shot by the sophomore midfielder Weyimi Agbeyegbe (Atlanta, Ga. / Westminster) allowed Adler an easy tap-in score.

Senior defender Charlie Colby (Prairie Village, Kan. / Shawnee Mission East) then scored on a header in the 41st minute when sophomore midfielder Asa Support (Millerton, NY / The Hotchkiss School) sent a cross in on a corner kick. The Generals held a 19-0 lead in total shots at Halftime and a 6-1 edge in corner kicks.

Bass added his second goal of the game and seventh of the season in the 51st minute off an assist from the junior midfielder Park Bruner (Atlanta, Ga. / Atlanta International), followed by an Agbeyegbe goal seven minutes later with an assist to first-year forward Buster Couhig (Baton Rouge, La. / Catholic). Sophomore midfielder Paul Collins (Dallas, Texas / Tabor Academy) found senior forward Harry Barringer (Greenwich, Conn. / Brunswick School) for a score in the 82nd minute, while sophomore forward Sandor Franch (Tallinn, Estonia / Tallinn European School) completed the scoring with his first goal of the season with 23 seconds remaining.

Bass’s brace and four points on the day increased his career point total to 75, which ties him with Zach Colby ’15 for the seventh-most points in program history. Bass is also now just one goal away from moving into the program’s career Top 10.

Agbeyegbe logged three points on his goal and assist, his third game this season with at least three points, while Couhig’s assist was the first of his career and his first Collegiate point. With his sixth assist of the season, Bruner has tied Bass for the team lead. Adler’s goal was his fifth this season, Colby scored his second, and Barringer and Franch each netted their first goals of the year.

In goal, first-year Will Joseph (Wilmette, Ill. / New Trier) (12-0-4) and senior Rye McMillen (Fairfax, Va. / The Heights School) combined for the shutout. Joseph started and made one save over the first 65:43, while McMillen did not face a shot over the final 24:17. Senior defender Austin Sholes (Westport, Conn. / Staples) also did his part in keeping the Quakers off the board, as he came up with a defensive save in the 53rd minute.

Three of Guilford’s four shots in the game came off the feet of Kenny Nzekwe, while Ryan Doyle tallied one shot. Roman Robinson (6-8-4) took the loss as the GC netminder, and he allowed five goals with 15 saves over 63:18 of work. Ildis Vital-Peraza played the final 26:42, gave up two goals and made one save.

W&L finished the game with a 39-4 margin in total attempts, including 23-2 in shots on goal. The Blue and White also earned 14 corner kicks and conceded just two.

The Generals will return to the pitch in the semifinals of the ODAC Tournament on Wednesday, where they will play the Winner of the No. 6 seed Randolph-Macon/No. 3 seed Virginia Wesleyan quarterfinal game. The semifinals will take place on Watt Field in Lexington, with a start time to be determined at a later date.