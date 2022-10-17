Well. 7 Immaculate Heart girls soccer Advances to county final with last-minute goal

For an entire year, junior Alexandra Barry was forced to sit on the sidelines and watch while her team proved it was one of the best in the state and won a Non-Public A state championship.

Barry was supportive the entire season and wanted nothing but the best for her teammates. She longed to be back out on the pitch though. At that point, with a torn ACL, her only option was to live vicariously through her team and dream about the big moments she couldn’t be on the field to take part in.

It’s been a long time coming, but on Sunday those visions that ran through Barry’s mind for a year came to life as one of the state’s best forwards came through with a pair of goals in the Bergen County semifinals. Her second score with 39 seconds left in the game was the difference too as Immaculate Heart, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, picked up a 2-1 upset win over No. 6 Ramapo.

The Blue Eagles are finally back in the county final, where they’ll square off with No. 4 Ridgewood.

“This whole season is just about showing everyone that I’m back and I’m ready to go,” said Barry, who has 23 goals so far this season. “I’m feeling the best that I’ve ever felt and I think I’m showing that on the field this year. I’m feeling awesome and I’m ready for the county final.

“It feels awesome to be able to represent IHA. My mom went to school here and I grew up coming to the games, so I’ve been waiting for my moment to be here, put the uniform on and give it everything I have.”

It didn’t take long for Immaculate Heart to score against Ramapo, and it wasn’t a surprise who stepped up in the 7th minute and got the goal. Barry used her physicality to battle with a defender and when the ball spun off, it shot over the keeper’s head and in. The perfect way to start the game for a team that lost to Ramapo, 3-2, in its season-opener. Everyone wanted a chance for revenge.

The play was pretty even after that initial score though and Ramapo never let up.

Immaculate Heart took a 1-0 lead into halftime, but it only took 27 seconds into the second half for Seton Hall to commit Megan Twomey to cross the ball and Abby Hendrickson to knock it in. Ramapo got the goal it needed to even the score and nearly took the lead on a shot that hit the crossbar later in the half.

As the minutes ran off the clock, the dreaded thought of overtime seemed to become more real.

Two great teams just wouldn’t budge and it was going to take the perfect play for either to earn the opportunity to play for the county title. In the final minute, that chance materialized as a junior Caitlin Forshay took off down the sideline, cut inside and drilled a ball into the box.

The initial stop was made, but the ball was not secured.

That allowed it to land at the feet of Barry, who turned with the ball, took a step and fired a shot in between two Defenders and into the back of the net. It’s a play that Barry says has been consistent in practice and when she got the ball she just trusted herself and ripped the ball as hard as she could.

It was exactly what Immaculate Heart needed and exactly what Ramapo didn’t want to see.

“The interpretation of space was perfect. The girls were running with a purpose, with speed and with pace, and the ball got where it needed to go,” said Immaculate Heart Coach Eric Pfeifer. “We crashed the goal wanting to score and needing to score. That was it. Once the ball was in the 18, it wasn’t leaving the 18 unless it went into the back of the net.”

Pfeifer has seen a lot of talent between his time at Westwood and Immaculate Heart and he saw Playmakers come together and carry both programs to state finals. There is a lot of Talent at Immaculate Heart and this team showed what it was made of when it went all the way and won Non-Public A last year. Having Barry back is something that gives this group something a little extra though.

Forhsay led the team in scoring a year ago, and her and Barry work great together up top.

In the midfield, Veterans Lindsay Probst and Jenna Ghiosay have been awesome along with Daniella Osorio, who can really move all around the field and makes a big impact on defense. Sacred Heart commit Lindsay Ford is naturally a midfielder, but is lining up as the last defender and doing a great job.

Lehigh commit Cathryn Cunningham, Sammy McGee, Stella DelSordo and Rookie Ella Burkholder also played key defensive roles and they didn’t budge after that quick goal to start the second half. Senior goalkeeper Noelle Haskell has played a lot of minutes in her career and is trusted in net.

You really can’t ask for a much better lineup than that and getting Barry back to join the Fray has only made this team better. This is one of the elite teams in New Jersey and after Barry’s heroic score to seal the deal this weekend, it’s a squad that is one win away from a county championship.

“She is elite,” Pfeifer said about his star striker. “Those types of players have that little extra to them and for her, it’s whatever it takes to win. She’ll draw her defender to the sideline for 30 minutes if that means more space for the rest of the team and that’s what we talked about at halftime. There are always times though if we need her to score, she finds a way. She’s Unreal and sees the game at another level.”

