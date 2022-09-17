Well. 7 Herd Men’s Soccer Plays to 1-1 Draw at No. 6 Kentucky

Next Game: West Virginia 9/24/2022 | 7:15 PM Sept. 24 (Sat) / 7:15 PM West Virginia History

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The No. 7 Marshall University men’s soccer team (4-1-1) played to a 1-1 draw against the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (4-0-2) is Friday night in Lexington, Kentucky, in its Sun Belt Conference opener.

“We won that game. We scored a legitimate goal. I’m not going to criticize anybody, but we scored a legitimate goal that got taken away from us for no reason,” Herd men’s soccer head Coach Chris Grassie said after the match about a Ryan Holmes goal that got called off by the linesman for offside.

Graduate student Oliver Semmle made a pair of big saves in the 15th and 17th minutes to keep the game scoreless. The German goalkeeper picked up his third save of the half in the 24th minute to keep the Wildcats off the board.

Junior Adam Aoumaich had the Herd’s lone shot on goal in the 32nd minute, but the attempt was saved as the teams entered Halftime scoreless.

Coming out of the break, freshman Matthew Bell found the back of the net on a pass from Graduate student Vinicius Fernandes into the center of the six-yard box, just 1:46 into the second half. The Jamaican forward tallied his nation-leading seventh goal of the season as Aoumaich collected the secondary assist, his Sun Belt Conference leading sixth of the season.

Kentucky’s Nick Gutmann tied the game, 1-1, with a goal in the 53rd minute.

Fernandes nearly put Marshall back on top in the 63rd minute. The Wildcat keeper made a save on the first attempt. The ball fell back to the Brazilian and he tried to chip the keeper, but the attempt was saved as the score remained 1-1.

In the 84th minute, redshirt senior Milo Yosef sent in a free kick. The ball found Fernandes, who sent in a shot that was blocked, but found the feet of Ryan Holmes who put the ball past the keeper and into the net. However, the linesman called Holmes offside as the game ended in a tie.

