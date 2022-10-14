Well. 7 Green Hope rallies past No. 5 Green Level in four sets

— The No. 7 Green Hope Falcons Hosted the No. 5 Green Level Gators in a Pivotal match in the race for the Southwest Wake 4A Athletic conference Championship on Thursday in Cary.

The two teams entered play making up two-thirds of a three-way tie atop the league standings, joining Middle Creek with 10-2 records in conference play.

Green Level won the first meeting between the two Cary rivals in three sets at home, but Green Hope Flipped the script on Thursday night with a four-set win.

The Gators were in command throughout the first set, taking a lead and maintaining it on their way to a 25-20 win in the first set to take a 1-0 advantage.

Green Hope answered back with a strong run of play to kick off the second set, but Green Level rallied as the Gators looked to move ahead 2-0, but the Falcons hung on to their lead to tie the match.

The third set followed a similar pattern, and Green Hope won a very hard-fought 26-24 swing set to take a 2-1 lead.

The Falcons struggled early in the match with service errors, but in the fourth set, they went on an extended run of outstanding serving to power a huge advantage as they looked to close things out.

Green Level battled hard, but the Gators were in too deep of a hole, and the Falcons ended a Gator run with a match point to take the fourth set 25-19.

Both teams have just one game remaining in the regular season before starting the postseason.

Prior to Thursday’s contest, HighSchoolOT had Green Level projected as the fifth seed in the East with Green Hope as the fourteenth seed. Both programs are virtually assured of postseason qualification.

Green Hope will wrap up its regular season next Monday at home against the Apex Cougars, while Green Level will host Apex Friendship on the same day to conclude its own regular season.