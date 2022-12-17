Well. 7/8 Men’s Basketball preview: Stanford
Game 10: #7/8 Texas (8-1, 0-0 Big 12) vs. Stanford (4-6, 0-2 Pac-12)
Pac-12 US LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge
Monday, December 18, 2022 – 12 pm Central
American Airlines Center (20,874) – Dallas, Texas
GameDay Quick Facts
• TELEVISION: The game will be televised nationally by ESPN2. Rich Hollenberg (pxp) and Fran Fraschilla (analyst) will call the action.
• RADIO: The Longhorn IMG Radio Network broadcasts every UT game on the statewide network. Craig Way (pxp) and Eddie Oran (analyst) will call the action. Check TexasSports.com for a listing of Affiliates carrying the game.
• SERIES: Texas leads, 4-2. Last meeting: Texas 60-53 (Dec. 19, 2021; Las Vegas).
Notables
• BACK IN BIG D: Texas makes its first appearance in the city of Dallas and in the American Airlines Center since it won a pair of NCAA First and Second Round games (Penn and NC State) in the 2006 NCAA Tournament.
• CARR FEELIN’ IT: Graduate Marcus Carr recorded a season-high 28 points (season-high 9-16 FG, 4-7 threes, 6-8 FT) and three assists in 42 minutes during Monday’s overtime win against Rice. Carr leads the team in scoring (15.4 ppg), assists (4.2 apg), steals (18) and minutes (29.7 mpg) through the first nine contests.
• CUNNINGHAM STEPS UP: Graduate Brock Cunningham has averaged 9.0 ppg and 6.0 rpg in 20.8 mpg over his last three games while converting 10-of-14 (.714) field goals, including 5-of-7 (.714) from three-point range. Eleven of his 18 rebounds in the stretch have come off the offensive glass. He posted a season-high 10 boards (five offensive) in 27 minutes in Monday’s OT win against Rice.