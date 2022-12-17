Well. 7/8 Men’s Basketball preview: Stanford

Game 10: #7/8 Texas (8-1, 0-0 Big 12) vs. Stanford (4-6, 0-2 Pac-12)

Pac-12 US LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge

Monday, December 18, 2022 – 12 pm Central

American Airlines Center (20,874) – Dallas, Texas

GameDay Quick Facts

• TELEVISION: The game will be televised nationally by ESPN2. Rich Hollenberg (pxp) and Fran Fraschilla (analyst) will call the action.

• RADIO: The Longhorn IMG Radio Network broadcasts every UT game on the statewide network. Craig Way (pxp) and Eddie Oran (analyst) will call the action. Check TexasSports.com for a listing of Affiliates carrying the game.

• SERIES: Texas leads, 4-2. Last meeting: Texas 60-53 (Dec. 19, 2021; Las Vegas).

Notables

• BACK IN BIG D: Texas makes its first appearance in the city of Dallas and in the American Airlines Center since it won a pair of NCAA First and Second Round games (Penn and NC State) in the 2006 NCAA Tournament.

• CARR FEELIN’ IT: Graduate Marcus Carr recorded a season-high 28 points (season-high 9-16 FG, 4-7 threes, 6-8 FT) and three assists in 42 minutes during Monday’s overtime win against Rice. Carr leads the team in scoring (15.4 ppg), assists (4.2 apg), steals (18) and minutes (29.7 mpg) through the first nine contests.