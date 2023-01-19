Well. 7/7 Men’s Basketball’s Carr named to Oscar Robertson Trophy midseason top 50 watch list

INDIANAPOLIS — University of Texas Graduate guard Marcus Carr has been named to the Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Top 50 Watch List, the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) announced Thursday afternoon. Since the 1958-59 season, the USBWA has named a National Player of the Year.

In 1998, the award was named in Honor of the University of Cincinnati Hall of Famer and two-time USBWA Player of the Year Oscar Robertson. It is the nation’s oldest award and the only one named after a former player.

A two-time Big 12 Conference Player of the Week selection this year (Dec. 19 and Jan. 2) who was previously named to the John R. Wooden Award midseason top 25 watch list, Carr leads the Longhorns in scoring (17.1 ppg) , assists (77), steals (29) and minutes (31.6 mpg). He has posted an impressive 2.66 assist-to-turnover ratio (77-29) and has converted 45.1-percent (105-233) from the floor, including a 40.9-percent (47-115) mark from three-point range, and 81.0-percent (51-63) from the free throw line.

Carr topped the 2,000-point mark in his collegiate career earlier this season, and he has now posted 2,055 points in 144 career games (14.3 ppg). In the home win against Texas A&M-Commerce (Dec. 27), Carr registered 41 points while hitting 13-of-19 field goals, including 10-of-15 threes, and 5-of-6 free throws. They tied the school record for most three-point field goals made and tied the school record for most points scored in a half with 33 in the first half. It marked the first 40-point performance by a Texas player since Reggie Freeman scored 43 in a home win against Fresno State on Dec. 14, 1996.

At the conclusion of the regular season, the entire USBWA membership will vote for the award. The Winner of the award will be announced at the 2023 Men’s Final Four in Houston. The formal presentation will follow at the annual USBWA Awards Luncheon Hosted by the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis.

Well. 7/7 Texas (15-3, 4-2 Big 12) Returns to action when it travels to face West Virginia (11-7, 1-5 Big 12) on Saturday, Jan. 21. Tip is scheduled for 5 pm Central (6 pm Eastern) at the WVU Coliseum, and the contest will be televised nationally by ESPN.

Midseason Top 50 Watch List for the 2023 Oscar Robertson Trophy

Player

School

Max Abmas

Oral Roberts

Tyree Appleby

Wake Forest

Armando Bacot

North Carolina

Oumar Ballo

Arizona

Souley Boum

Xavier

Jordan Brown

Louisiana

Kobe Brown

Missouri

Marcus Carr

TEXAS

Jaylen Clark

UCLA

Josh Cohen

St. Francis (Pa.)

Ricky Council IV

Arkansas

Antoine Davis

Detroit Mercy

Kendrick Davis

Memphis

Grady Dick

Kansas

Hunter Dickinson

Michigan

Jordan Dingle

Penn

Zach Edey

Purdue

Kyle Filipowski

Duke

Adam Flagler

Baylor

Keyonte George

Baylor

DaRon Holmes II

Dayton

Bryce Hopkins

Providence

Jaelen House

New Mexico

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Indiana

Jaime Jaquez Jr.

UCLA

Keyontae Johnson

Kansas State

Ryan Kalkbrenner

Creighton

Taevion Kinsey

Marshall

Caleb Love

North Carolina

Mike Miles Jr.

TCU

Brandon Miller

Alabama

Chris Murray

Iowa

Jameer Nelson Jr.

Delaware

Marquis Nowell

Kansas State

Jalen Pickett

Penn State

Marcus Sasser

Houston

Terrence Shannon Jr.

Illinois

Terquavion Smith

NC State

Adama Sonogo

Connecticut

Joel Soriano

St. John’s

Jake Stephens

Chattanooga

Drew Timme

Gonzaga

Oscar Tshiebwe

Kentucky

Azuolas Tubelis

Arizona

Hunter Tyson

Clemson

Jordan Walker

UAB

KJ Williams

LSU

Jalen Wilson

Kansas

Isaiah Wong

Miami (Fla.)

