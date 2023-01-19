Well. 7/7 Men’s Basketball’s Carr named to Oscar Robertson Trophy midseason top 50 watch list

INDIANAPOLIS — University of Texas Graduate guard Marcus Carr has been named to the Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Top 50 Watch List, the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) announced Thursday afternoon. Since the 1958-59 season, the USBWA has named a National Player of the Year.

In 1998, the award was named in Honor of the University of Cincinnati Hall of Famer and two-time USBWA Player of the Year Oscar Robertson. It is the nation’s oldest award and the only one named after a former player.

A two-time Big 12 Conference Player of the Week selection this year (Dec. 19 and Jan. 2) who was previously named to the John R. Wooden Award midseason top 25 watch list, Carr leads the Longhorns in scoring (17.1 ppg) , assists (77), steals (29) and minutes (31.6 mpg). He has posted an impressive 2.66 assist-to-turnover ratio (77-29) and has converted 45.1-percent (105-233) from the floor, including a 40.9-percent (47-115) mark from three-point range, and 81.0-percent (51-63) from the free throw line.

Carr topped the 2,000-point mark in his collegiate career earlier this season, and he has now posted 2,055 points in 144 career games (14.3 ppg). In the home win against Texas A&M-Commerce (Dec. 27), Carr registered 41 points while hitting 13-of-19 field goals, including 10-of-15 threes, and 5-of-6 free throws. They tied the school record for most three-point field goals made and tied the school record for most points scored in a half with 33 in the first half. It marked the first 40-point performance by a Texas player since Reggie Freeman scored 43 in a home win against Fresno State on Dec. 14, 1996.

At the conclusion of the regular season, the entire USBWA membership will vote for the award. The Winner of the award will be announced at the 2023 Men’s Final Four in Houston. The formal presentation will follow at the annual USBWA Awards Luncheon Hosted by the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis.

Well. 7/7 Texas (15-3, 4-2 Big 12) Returns to action when it travels to face West Virginia (11-7, 1-5 Big 12) on Saturday, Jan. 21. Tip is scheduled for 5 pm Central (6 pm Eastern) at the WVU Coliseum, and the contest will be televised nationally by ESPN.

Midseason Top 50 Watch List for the 2023 Oscar Robertson Trophy