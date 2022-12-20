Well. 7/7 Men’s Basketball preview: Louisiana

Game 11: #7/7 Texas (9-1, 0-0 Big 12) vs. Louisiana (10-1, 0-0 Sun Belt)

Wednesday, December 21, 2022 – 7 pm Central

Moody Center (10,763) – Austin, Texas

GameDay Quick Facts

• TELEVISION: The game will be televised nationally by Longhorn Network. Tyler Denning (pxp) and Lance Blanks (analyst) will call the action.
• RADIO: The Longhorn IMG Radio Network broadcasts every UT game on the statewide network. Craig Way (pxp) and Eddie Oran (analyst) will call the action. Check TexasSports.com for a listing of Affiliates carrying the game.

• SERIES: Road, 2-2. Last meeting: Texas 82-48 (Nov. 20, 1999; Austin).

Notables

• SHARE AND PROTECT THE BALL: Texas registered 22 assists on 28 made field goals and committed just eight turnovers during Sunday’s win against Stanford. The Longhorns are averaging 18.0 assists per game and sport a 1.6 TEAM assist-to-turnover ratio (180 assists, 114 turnovers). Over the last five contests, UT has registered a combined 103 assists (20.6 apg) against just 49 turnovers (9.8 tpg).

• TURNING DEFENSE INTO OFFENSE: The Longhorns have forced at least 17 turnovers in nine of their first 10 contests. Texas has recorded a 223-78 advantage in points off turnovers this season.

• CARR RECEIVING HONORS: Graduate Marcus Carr was named the Big 12 Conference Player of the Week on Monday for his efforts in the wins against Rice and Stanford. Carr averaged 22.5 ppg, 4.0 apg and 3.0 rpg while hitting 15-of-29 (.517) field goals, including 6-of-13 (.462) threes, and 9-of-12 (.750) free throws during the pair of victories.

