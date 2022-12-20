Well. 7/7 Men’s Basketball preview: Louisiana

Game 11: #7/7 Texas (9-1, 0-0 Big 12) vs. Louisiana (10-1, 0-0 Sun Belt)

Wednesday, December 21, 2022 – 7 pm Central

Moody Center (10,763) – Austin, Texas

GameDay Quick Facts

• TELEVISION: The game will be televised nationally by Longhorn Network. Tyler Denning (pxp) and Lance Blanks (analyst) will call the action.

• RADIO: The Longhorn IMG Radio Network broadcasts every UT game on the statewide network. Craig Way (pxp) and Eddie Oran (analyst) will call the action. Check TexasSports.com for a listing of Affiliates carrying the game.

• SERIES: Road, 2-2. Last meeting: Texas 82-48 (Nov. 20, 1999; Austin).

Notables

• SHARE AND PROTECT THE BALL: Texas registered 22 assists on 28 made field goals and committed just eight turnovers during Sunday’s win against Stanford. The Longhorns are averaging 18.0 assists per game and sport a 1.6 TEAM assist-to-turnover ratio (180 assists, 114 turnovers). Over the last five contests, UT has registered a combined 103 assists (20.6 apg) against just 49 turnovers (9.8 tpg).

• TURNING DEFENSE INTO OFFENSE: The Longhorns have forced at least 17 turnovers in nine of their first 10 contests. Texas has recorded a 223-78 advantage in points off turnovers this season.