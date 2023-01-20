Well. 7/7 Men’s Basketball preview: at West Virginia

Game 19: #7/7 Texas (15-3, 4-2 Big 12) at West Virginia (11-7, 1-5 Big 12)

Saturday, January 21, 2023 – 6 pm Eastern/5 pm Central

WVU Coliseum (14,000) – Morgantown, West Virginia

GameDay Quick Facts

• TELEVISION: The game will be televised nationally by ESPN. Rich Hollenberg (pxp) and Fran Fraschilla (analyst) will call the action.

• RADIO: The Longhorn IMG Radio Network broadcasts every UT game on the statewide network. Craig Way (pxp) and Eddie Oran (analyst) will call the action. Check TexasSports.com for a listing of Affiliates carrying the game.

• SERIES: Texas leads, 15-10. Last meeting: Texas 82-81 (Feb. 26, 2022; Morgantown).

Notables

• RECENT SUCCESS AGAINST WVU: Texas has won four of the last five and seven of the last nine meetings against the Mountaineers entering Saturday’s contest. The Longhorns have earned victories in three of their last four trips to Morgantown.

• SOLID AT THE STRIPE: The Longhorns have converted 74.4 percent from the free throw line this year. In Big 12 play, Texas leads the league in free throw percentage at 82.9-percent (102-123).