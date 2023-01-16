Well. 7/7 Men’s Basketball preview: at No. 12/12 Iowa State
Game 18: #7/7 Texas (15-2, 4-1 Big 12) at #12/12 Iowa State (13-3, 4-1 Big 12)
Tuesday, January 17, 2023 – 7 pm Central
Hilton Coliseum (14,356) – Ames, Iowa
GameDay Quick Facts
• TELEVISION: The game will be streamed nationally by Big 12 Now/ESPN+. Shawn Kenney (pxp) and Kevin Lehman (analyst) will call the action.
• RADIO: The Longhorn IMG Radio Network broadcasts every UT game on the statewide network. Craig Way (pxp) and Eddie Oran (analyst) will call the action. Check TexasSports.com for a listing of Affiliates carrying the game.
• SERIES: Texas leads, 27-19. Last meeting: Texas 63-41 (Feb. 5, 2022; Austin).
Notables
• RECENT SUCCESS AGAINST THE CYCLONES: Texas has won five of the last seven and nine of the last 12 meetings against Iowa State entering Tuesday’s contest in Ames.
• COMEBACK HORNS: The Longhorns have overcome double-digit deficits in each of their last two contests. UT trailed TCU by 18 points (40-22) with 2:57 left in the first half and faced a 12-point deficit (34-22) with 1:12 remaining in the first half in Saturday’s home win against Texas Tech.
• RICE EXCELS IN ROLE OF CLOSER: Graduate G Sir’Jabari Rice scored all of his 15 points in the second half against TCU and sealed the game by grabbing an offensive rebound and hitting a pair of free throws with six seconds remaining. During Saturday’s win against Texas Tech, he had 15 of his 18 points in the second half and converted 5-of-6 free throws in the final 20 seconds to lead the Longhorns to the home win. Rice earned Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honors on Monday for his efforts against TCU and Texas Tech.