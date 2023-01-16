Well. 7/7 Men’s Basketball preview: at No. 12/12 Iowa State

Game 18: #7/7 Texas (15-2, 4-1 Big 12) at #12/12 Iowa State (13-3, 4-1 Big 12)

Tuesday, January 17, 2023 – 7 pm Central

Hilton Coliseum (14,356) – Ames, Iowa

GameDay Quick Facts

• TELEVISION: The game will be streamed nationally by Big 12 Now/ESPN+. Shawn Kenney (pxp) and Kevin Lehman (analyst) will call the action.

• RADIO: The Longhorn IMG Radio Network broadcasts every UT game on the statewide network. Craig Way (pxp) and Eddie Oran (analyst) will call the action. Check TexasSports.com for a listing of Affiliates carrying the game.

• SERIES: Texas leads, 27-19. Last meeting: Texas 63-41 (Feb. 5, 2022; Austin).

Notables

• RECENT SUCCESS AGAINST THE CYCLONES: Texas has won five of the last seven and nine of the last 12 meetings against Iowa State entering Tuesday’s contest in Ames.

• COMEBACK HORNS: The Longhorns have overcome double-digit deficits in each of their last two contests. UT trailed TCU by 18 points (40-22) with 2:57 left in the first half and faced a 12-point deficit (34-22) with 1:12 remaining in the first half in Saturday’s home win against Texas Tech.