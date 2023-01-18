Well. 7/7 Men’s Basketball falls 78-67 at No. 12/12 Iowa State

Next Game: at West Virginia 1/21/2023 | 5 pm CT / 6 pm ET TBA Longhorn Radio Network, Sirius XM 84 Jan. 21 (Sat) / 5 pm CT / 6 pm ET at West Virginia

AMES, Iowa — Super senior forward Christian Bishop registered a team-high 12 points, but No. 7/7 Texas (15-3, 4-2 Big 12) dropped a 78-67 decision to No. 12/12 Iowa State (14-3, 4-2 Big 12) is Tuesday night at Hilton Coliseum. The loss marked the first defeat for the Longhorns in three true road contests this season.

UT is now 8-2 under the leadership of Interim Head Coach Rodney Terry . The Longhorns registered a 27-7 advantage in bench scoring and converted 19-of-22 (.864) free throws on the night.

Bishop converted a 4-of-7 field goals and 4-of-4 free throws while adding five rebounds and two blocked shots in 19 minutes. Graduate Marcus Carr tallied 11 points and four assists in 36 minutes, and sophomore Tyrese Hunter posted 10 points and three assists in 33 minutes. Super senior Dylan Disu added 10 points while hitting 4-of-5 field goals in 14 minutes.

Texas jumped out to a 10-4 lead following a Disu jumper with 16:31 remaining in the first half. A Tre King three-pointer pulled the Cyclones within 15-11 at the 13:19 mark, but the Longhorns answered with a 9-2 spurt over the next four minutes to build a 24-13 cushion after a Carr three-pointer with 9 :36 left.

A Sir’Jabari Rice layup gave Texas a 29-18 advantage at the 7:28 mark, before the Cyclones went on a 14-3 run over the next four minutes to even the score at 32-32 on a Gabe Kalscheur three-pointer with 3:46 remaining . Iowa State took a 36-35 lead after a Tamin Lipsey jumper at the 1:09 mark, and both teams were scoreless in the final minute of the first half.

Iowa State increased its lead to 47-41 following an Osun Osunniyi three-point play with 16:17 remaining. The Longhorns used a 6-0 spurt over the next two-plus minutes to tie the contest at 47-47 after a Carr layup at the 14:03 mark. Another Carr layup gave Texas a 51-49 lead with 11:44 remaining, but the Cyclones answered with a 6-0 run to take a 55-51 advantage at the 8:58 mark following a Kalscheur free throw.

A pair of Timmy Allen free throws trimmed the margin to 57-55 with 8:06 left, before Iowa State used an 8-0 run over the next four minutes to increase its cushion to 65-55 after a Jaren Holmes free throw at 4:23. The Longhorns were not able to get closer than seven points for the remainder of the contest.

Texas Returns to the court on Saturday, Jan. 21 when it travels to face West Virginia. Tip is set for 6 pm Eastern (5 pm Central) at the WVU Coliseum. The television network for Saturday’s game has not been finalized.

Texas Basketball Postgame Notes

#12/12 Iowa State 78, #7/7 Texas 67

January 17, 2023

Hilton Coliseum (Ames, Iowa)

Attendance: 14,267 (sellout)

Team Notes

. Texas dropped to 2-1 in true road games and 4-2 overall in contests played away from Austin.

The Longhorns led by as much as 11 points (29-18) at the 7:28 mark of the first half.

Texas registered a 27-7 advantage in bench scoring.

UT hit 19-of-22 (.864) from the free throw line during the contest.

The Longhorns converted 54.5-percent (12-of-22) from the floor, including a 2-of-4 (.500) mark from three-point range, and 81.8-percent (9-of-11) from the free throw line in the opening 20 minutes.

Christian Bishop

Reached double figures in scoring (team-high 12 points) for the third time this year (18 games) and 53rd time in his career (142 games)

Marcus Carr

Reached double figures in scoring (11 points) for the 16th time this year (18 games) and 101st time in his career (144 games)

Dylan Disu

Reached double figures in scoring (10 points) for the sixth time this season (17 games) and 35th time in his career (92 games)

Tyrese Hunter