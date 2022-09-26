Well. 6 Women’s Golf Takes Third at MCC Intercollegiate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The No.6 Washington and Lee University Women’s golf team jumped four spots on the second day of competition at the Montgomery Country Club Women’s Intercollegiate to claim third in the 72 par course.

The Blue and White shot a collective 290 (+2) to jump up in the team ranks, the scorecard was the second-best among all teams over the course of the tournament. Seventh ranked Washington University St. Louis shot an even round two (288) and finished a tournament-best, three over par on Sunday (291) to earn the team title.

Marcella Mercer (Bigfork, Montana / Flathead) finished the two days with an even scorecard, she registered score 74 (+2) on day one and 70 (-2) today to tie for fourth place in individual standings, the four stroke improvement allowed her to jump up ten spots for the final rank.

An Shelmire’s (Dallas, Texas/ Highland Park) card, (75-73—148 +4) had her tied for twelfth. Megan Kanaby (Chapel Hill, NC/Cardinal Gibbons) and Latitia Roegner (Greenwich, Conn. / IMG Academy) rounded out the top-20 with T16 and T20, respectively and each improved their standing on day two.

The Generals notched 28 birdies and par on 94 holes.

Sydney Kuo from Washington U – St. Louis won the event with a score card of 70-66-136 (-8) and shot a tournament-best six-under par today.



Washington and Lee Returns to the tee box at the Knights Individuals Invitation, on October 10 and 11, Hosted by Southern Virginia University.