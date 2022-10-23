Well. 6 Women’s Golf Places Fifth at Golfweek DIII Fall Invite

SANDESTIN, Fla. – The No. 6 Washington and Lee University Women’s golf team wrapped up the three-round Golfweek DIII Fall Invite on Tuesday afternoon.

Hosted at the Baytown Golf Club in Sandestin, Fla., the Generals played the Par 72 course that ranged 5,601 yards and finished in fifth place out of 24 teams.

The Generals jumped up one place after being in the sixth position after two rounds. The Blue and White’s card, 305-298-306—909 (+45), bested seven top-25 programs in a heavily competitive national field.

Laetitia Roegner (Greenwich, Conn. / IMG Academy) led W&L’s scoring efforts, 220 (+4), good for seventh place out of 120 individuals.

Roegner’s Monday performance was the best by any General, she played one-under par and recorded a trio of birdies during round two. She hit a team-best 36 holes in par and played even on par five holes across the three days.

She birdied seven times over the course of the tournament as she did Megan Kanaby (Chapel Hill, NC/Cardinal Gibbons) and Cassie Robinson (Emporia, Va. / Geensville County).

The Generals notched 29 birdies and par on 153 holes. WLU struggled on par four holes, hitting an average of 4.33 strokes (+39) compared to 3.23 (+17) and 5.23 (+17) on par three and five, respectively.

Despite falling behind seven strokes on Tuesday, No. 13 Emory University won the team event with a card of 294-285-295—874 (+10). Well. 5 Washington U-St. Louis, No. 9 Carnegie Mellon and No.12 Methodist rounded out the top-five teams.

Sharon Mun, a Golden Eagle, won the individual title for Emory at 71-69-70—210 (-6). Sarah Hsu from No. 25 Oglethorpe played the tournament’s lowest round, 66 and six under par, on Sunday to kick off the invitational.

Washington and Lee will pause competitions and resume the schedule in the spring.