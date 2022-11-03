Vail Christian will host the Region 6 volleyball tournament on Friday at VCHS.

Ryan Sederquist/Courtesy photo

Well. 6 Vail Christian set to host Region 6 volleyball tournament on Friday

Given its tradition of excellence, the No. 6 Vail Christian girls volleyball team could be forgiven for overlooking its first opponent, No. 31 Ignacio, at the Region 6 tournament on Friday at 11 am Then again, said tradition wasn’t built adopting such a mindset.

“We’ve worked hard to get the recognition to put us at sixth — over the last couple of years even, building into this program — however, we have taken this entire season one point at a time, one set at a time, one match at a time,” said head Coach Adina Petersmeyer. “So, while we have a goal of what we want to do next week, all of our energy is staying focused on Friday.”

The Saints will host one of 12 2A regional tournaments, starting with their matchup against the 13-10 Bobcats. Petersmeyer isn’t taking them for granted.

“We’ve seen a lot of upsets in the past,” she said, pointing to the stout league schedule this season.

Support Local Journalism Donate

“Just like with anybody in our league — we’ve had to play really good volleyball in the western slope. We’ve had some really competitive matches right there at the end with West Grand, Rangely, Cedaredge.”

Despite navigating an injury-riddled middle stretch — “which forced us to put people in different positions,” Petersmeyer said — the Saints have found their mojo late.

“Since then, we have really settled back into our bread-and-butter system,” Petersmeyer said. “I think they have the heart and the fire to want to go the distance. We have the skill to do what we need to do — and our chemistry and energy feel really good right now.”

The only blemishes on the Saint’s season came against No. 2 Meeker, Plateau Valley and No. 5 Strasbourg. The offensive prowess of outside hitters Grace Engleby and Daisy Palacio, as well as middle hitter Payton Vermeer is a big reason for the team’s 18-3 record.

“She’s an absolute force,” the Coach said of her co-captain, Engleby, who is averaging 3.4 kills per set. “She’s a huge part of our leadership and success this year.”

Vermeer, who leads the team with 61 blocks, recently committed to play volleyball at Haverford next fall. She got started with the sport in ninth grade.

“From that season, she decided that she wanted to play in college,” Petersmeyer said. “She has worked hard to define herself as a volleyball player and also match her academic level to be looked at by division III colleges.”

Palacio, whose main sport is basketball, has doubled up this fall, playing for the 7-1 football team alongside starting for the volleyball squad.

“It’s actually complemented her volleyball season nicely,” Petersmeyer said of the first female football player in Saints history. “It’s pretty impressive that she’s juggling two sports.” Palacio, who is second on the team in kills, attends football practice’s first hour right after school before joining the volleyball team, which starts later in the afternoon.

“She’s a passionate supporter of the boys. She brings a spirit of fun to the team with her enthusiasm,” football Coach Tim Pierson said, noting that as a defensive lineman, Palacio “put some pretty good pressure on the quarterback,” in a 58-18 win over Soroco.

“I hope it hasn’t been taken away from volleyball because she’s dominating there on the court (as well as) being a part of what we have going on in football, too. So it’s been cool.”

Petersmeyer said the senior also started the Hispanic culture and leadership club at Vail Christian this year and is a QuestBridge Scholarship finalist.

“She’s just an Absolute rockstar,” the Coach summed up.

If those three aren’t enough, the underlying key to the team’s success just might be libero Jessie Allen.

“We’ve never had a serve-receive and defense like this,” Petersmeyer said. “When the block is in the right place, Jessie can dig almost 100% of the balls. That is hands down the backbone of how we are able to play so well.”

Showdown with Lake County

The afternoon game against No. 19 Lake County could determine which team joins the other 11 region winners at the Nov. 10-12 state tournament. Petersmeyer is well aware that the Panther’s proximity has fostered rivalries with the Saints in both basketball and volleyball.

“I think they will play way higher than a 19th seed, so that’s what we’re preparing for,” she said of the 19-4 Lake County bunch, which is led by 6’1 middle hitter Jaycie Windorski.

“She’s a heck of an athlete,” she continued. “If we’re able to shut her down a couple of times and keep the ball away from her, and then have us feed our dynamic offense, I think we will be successful.”

The Panthers are also tough servers, according to the coach’s Scouting report. “It’s going to be our job to make sure we’re getting the ball into our system as quickly as possible,” said Petersmeyer.

“We have the experience of playing good volleyball and closing out those matches and we have to take every game seriously,” she continued. “Anybody that’s in the top 36 right now, they want to be there and we have to take it seriously.”