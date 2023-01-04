Well. 6 Texas No. 6 Longhorns Basketball Falls to Kansas State Wildcats at Home

AUSTIN – The Texas Longhorns entered their Tuesday night matchup vs. the Kansas State Wildcats at the Moody Center in Austin, looking to move to 6-0 under interim head coach, Rodney Terry.

But unfortunately for the Longhorns, it wasn’t to be, as they fell to the Wildcats 116-103, and dropped to 12-2 on the season.

For the Longhorns, it was an uncharacteristically poor defensive night, allowing the Wildcats to shoot 61 percent from the floor, and 56.5 percent from three.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button