Well. 6 Tennessee basketball vs. No. 9 Arizona

Well. 6 Tennessee basketball travels west on Saturday night to face No. 9 Arizona in one of the best matchups in college basketball this weekend. Tipoff for the Showdown between the best defense in the country and the best offense in the country is scheduled for 10:31 pm ET.

Kevin Fitzgerald (play-by-play) and Jimmy Dykes (analyst) will have the call on ESPN2. Fans can also catch the game online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN by clicking HERE. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch.

Fans can also listen live on their local Vol Network affiliate to hear Bob Kesling and Bert Bertelkamp describing the action. To listen to the game on the Vol Network, click HERE. It can be heard in Knoxville on 99.1 WNML-FM or statewide through local affiliates. It can also be heard on Satellite Radio on SiriusXM channel 190, or channel 961 on the SXM App.

Tennessee moved up one spot in this week’s AP Poll to No. 6 following its 56-53 win over No. 13 Maryland on Sunday afternoon inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. It was the second win of a perfect week for the Vols, who defeated Eastern Kentucky 84-59 on Wednesday night in Knoxville.

The Vols were without a senior guard Josiah-Jordan James against Maryland who missed his fifth game of the season as he continues to battle knee soreness stemming from offseason knee surgery. UT was also without a sophomore forward Jonas Aidoo who was dealing with flu-like symptoms.

Tennessee did return Santiago Vescovi to the lineup, however, after the senior guard missed the previous two games after spraining his left shoulder against McNeese State on Nov. 30. Vescovi scored seven points in his return. He also had seven rebounds, three assists and three steals in a team-high 37 minutes.

Azoulas Tubelis had 20 points and 13 rebounds in No. 9 Arizona’s last game out, a 99-61 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Tuesday night. The Wildcats made a season-high 15 three-pointers in the win. Henri Veesaar scored a career-high 16 points off the bench, Oumar Ballo had 13 points and eight rebounds, and Cedric Henderson Jr. had 11 points.

Arizona played most of the game without a starting point guard Kerr Crisis after he was subbed out at the first media timeout. They didn’t return due to what the team called a non-COVID illness.

The Wildcats topped the 90-point mark for the fifth time this season and improved to 37-0 under Lloyd when scoring 80 or more. Arizona was 15-of-27 from 3-point range, with eight different players hitting a three.