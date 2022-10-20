Well. 6 Ohio State keeps streak alive, wins 12th-consecutive set in Sweep over Illinois

The No. 6 The Ohio State Women’s volleyball team extended its winning streak to eight games after taking down the Fighting Illini 3-0 Wednesday at the Covelli Center behind senior outside hitter Adria Powell’s 12 kills.

Powell led all players with a .579 hit rate, collecting her match-high 12 kills on 19 attempts.

“Our Offensive is really balanced in general, so to be able to have a big part in that is exciting,” Powell said.

Head Coach Jen Flynn Oldenburg said she credits the Ohio State’s (12-5, 8-1 Big Ten) recent success to the focus and intent the team has in practice.

“It shows the leadership and experience this team has,” Oldenburg said. “To have the core group that has the experience and the drive to do more.”

The opening set began with an ace by senior outside hitter Gabby Gonzales, and after a quick tie by the Illini, the Buckeyes offense sparked to take a 6-1 lead. Illinois (9-10, 4-5 Big Ten) was outscored 14-3 in the set and fell 25-10.

Ohio State rode a .520 hitting percentage and passed the ball well, collecting 13 assists. Senior outside hitter Jenaisya Moore added three kills in the set and 10 in the match

The second set turned into one of streaks by both teams, but Ohio State never trailed after gaining a 3-2 lead and won 25-23. Illinois recorded a four-point run to pull within one at 10-9 thanks to service pressure by redshirt senior setter Dianna Brown, who collected two aces while the Illini kept the score close early.

Illinois junior outside hitter Raina Terry, a native of Marengo, Ohio, notched seven kills in the set, leading all players, while four Buckeyes had multiple kills with junior outside hitter Emily Londo collecting five.

“They made really good adjustments offensively and we made adjustments defensively to stop Raina Terry,” Oldenburg said. “We talked about not playing outside of our game plan and stick to the game plan, and we’ll be okay.”

The third and ultimately final set saw 13 ties, and the lead changed hands five times before Ohio State took the lead for good due to a six-point run. The Buckeyes won the set 25-23 after a timeout by Oldenburg led to an Illinois service error and the end of the match.

Illinois hit .333 in the final set but added five errors, totaling 17 in the match. The Buckeyes had five in the set as well, but 10 in the match.

“Our passers were really good tonight which gave middles to get some good swings,” Powell said. “Especially in transition and Mac [Podraza] is getting us good balls that we’re able to terminate.”

Hot streak

The Buckeyes have won 12 consecutive sets, and Oldenburg credits the team’s intent in practice.

Notable Illini

Terry was the main weapon of choice for the Illini, collecting a match-high 15 kills while Brown took in 26 assists in the loss.

Up next

Ohio State will take on Iowa on Friday at 7 pm at the Covelli Center.