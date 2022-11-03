Well. 6 MSU Women’s soccer geared up for Big Ten Tournament semifinals

“It’s been kind of nice to just truly be able to focus on that,” Hosler said. “The two weeks prior with everything going into that Ohio State game playing for a Big Ten championship, winning a Big Ten Championship, so much of that stuff can be distracting. You have awards that came out. It’s just been about soccer this week, which has been refreshing. I think we got a focused group. I think they’re hungry.”

After facing Minnesota for the first time all season, MSU will face another unfamiliar opponent as it has not seen Nebraska all season long either. Hosler noted that this game is just the next step in proving that the Spartans’ undefeated record in conference play is legitimate.

“Nebraska is a team that poses a lot of problems,” Hosler said. “We’ve got to be sharp, gotta be really good in our possession, take the sting out of their pressure, and we got to be better going forward. The first half, I mean, those first 5-10 minutes are going to be key.”

Nebraska’s Sarah Weber was named to the All-Big Ten First Team after being one of the top goal scorers in the conference over the regular season and Hosler noted that senior defender Raegan Cox and the rest of her Squad will have to be on their A- games in order to slow her down.

“She’s drawn that Matchup of the opponent’s best-attacking player – best forward, really, in every match and has had a lot of success against many of those elite players in our conference,” Hosler said. “Raegan will have to be on her best game again to be able to do that. Obviously, it’s not just one individual either. It’s collective team shape and Defending and I think one of the keys to Defending Sarah is actually our attacking possession because the more time we have the ball, the more territory we take with that possession, the further she has to drop in her defensive responsibilities. Now she’s 60, 70, 80, 100, 120 yards further from goal as opposed to winning balls in the final third and being able to get to go quickly.”

Midfielder and All-Big Ten Freshman teamer Emerson Sargeant took a shot against Minnesota that caused her to be carted off. While she was limping around in a boot at practice this week, Hosler said that when she is healthy, she will be ready to go.

“What I do know about Emmy is that she’s a really tough kid, and if there’s an opportunity to get her back out there, she’ll be ready,” Hosler said.

Hosler added that sophomore forward Jordyn Wickes will see extended minutes against the Cornhuskers after garnering National Team of the Week Nods from TopDrawerSoccer and College Soccer News for her brace against the Gophers.

“Big-time players make those plays in big-time moments and so she’s able to do it for us,” Hosler said. “It goes back to her being selfless and recognizing that her role is going to be one that comes off the bench and gives us a lift. She’s found ways day in and day out to be able to do that for us. Those types of Moments just create confidence … I like the Matchup there, I like the way she’s playing. We know we can count on her in front of the goal.”

This will be MSU’s first game on a neutral field this season and Hosler mentioned that he is excited to get to Lower.com Field — home of Major League Soccer’s Columbus Crew — for the upcoming match, or possibly two.

“We’re excited to be in that environment,” Hosler said. “Playing on a neutral field, Incredible stadium from everything I’ve heard. We are looking forward to getting down there and doing our Walkthrough and checking out the facility today to become acclimated to it so we’re ready for kickoff and obviously an Incredible opportunity. Now it’s a matter of two matches to win another Trophy and to put our best foot forward.”

Kickoff is set for 2 pm on the Big Ten Network. Should Michigan State win, it will advance to the Championship game on Sunday in Columbus.

