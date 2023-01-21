Well. 6 Men’s Volleyball Sweeps Harvard in the Cardinals’ 2023 Home Opener

Next Match: Tusculum University 1/21/2023 | 7 p.m Jan. 21 (Sat) / 7 pm Tusculum University

MUNCIE, Ind. – The reigning Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association regular season and tournament Champions put on quite the show Tonight in Worthen Arena as Ball State earned a 3-0 Sweep over Harvard Friday night in Worthen Arena.

Ball State (1-2) controlled the temp of tonight’s match from start to finish against Harvard (2-1) which allowed second-year head Coach Donan Cruz to utilize his bench against the Crimson.

Ball State’s offense was unmatched with a .542 hitting percentage that included 45 kills off 72 attacks. Both Graduate student Caleb Jenness and sophomore Tinaishe Ndavazocheva led the Cardinals charge with 17 kills apiece. Newcomer Keau Thompson also reached double digit kills with 11, while also leading the team in blocks with four.

The Cardinals were able to get 85 percent of their serves in play and had three different players with service aces.

Ball State set the tone early after taking the first set from Harvard, 25-16. Although, the second and third frames were competitive, the Cardinals had built significant cushions in the middle of both sets that proved to be too hard for the Crimson to overcome. BSU went on to take both by a score of 25-18 and 25-14.

The Ball State men’s volleyball team will be back in action Saturday in Worthen Arena as the Cardinals are set to host Tusculum University. The match is set for a 7 pm ET first serve.

You can purchase tickets through the Ball State ticket office online at BallStateSports.com/tickets, or by calling 765.285.1474 or 888.BSU.TICKET.