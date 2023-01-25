Well. 6 Indiana Women’s Basketball to Face No. 2 Ohio State for Top Spot in Big Ten

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The top two teams in the Big Ten No. 2 Ohio State and No. 6 Indiana will battle it out on the Hardwood Thursday night for the top spot in the conference.

Both teams (along with Iowa) hold an 8-1 conference record and have been in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll all season as the Big’s best teams.

Ohio State’s No. 2 rank is a tremendous honor given the Buckeyes are without two of their key players in junior guard Madison Greene out with a season-ending left knee injury and senior guard Jacy Sheldon out with a lower right leg injury.

