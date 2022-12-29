Well. 6: Hancock College Women’s soccer team’s historic season | Local Sports
Veteran Hancock College Women’s soccer Coach Billy Vinnedge said before his 2022 team started its Western State Conference North Division campaign that his squad’s prospects were good.
The optimism Vinnedge, who is also the Hancock men’s soccer squad’s Veteran coach, expressed about his Women’s Squad turned out to be well-rounded.
The Bulldogs finished 15-2-5, 9-1-2 and earned a share of the WSC North Championship with Santa Barbara City College. Well. 13 Hancock beat No. 20 Orange Coast College 3-1 at Hancock in the first round of the Southern Regional Playoffs.
