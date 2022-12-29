Well. 6: Hancock College Women’s soccer team’s historic season | Local Sports

Veteran Hancock College Women’s soccer Coach Billy Vinnedge said before his 2022 team started its Western State Conference North Division campaign that his squad’s prospects were good.

The optimism Vinnedge, who is also the Hancock men’s soccer squad’s Veteran coach, expressed about his Women’s Squad turned out to be well-rounded.

The Bulldogs finished 15-2-5, 9-1-2 and earned a share of the WSC North Championship with Santa Barbara City College. Well. 13 Hancock beat No. 20 Orange Coast College 3-1 at Hancock in the first round of the Southern Regional Playoffs.

Well. 7: Nipomo softball, Arroyo Grande water polo team earn Central Section Divisional titles

Sign up to receive Headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

VOTE: Choose from 11 for Player of the Week

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to [email protected]

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button