Well. 6 Baylor outlasts No. 14 Gonzaga men’s basketball, 64-63

From the tip No. 6 Baylor’s defense suffocated No. 14 Gonzaga, and in the end it won the Bears the game on the final possession holding off the Zags 64-63.

In the first ever Peacock Classic in Sioux Falls, SD Baylor warded off any Revenge plans from when these two last met on a neutral site in the 2021 national Championship game which crowded the Bears champs.

The Bears defensive intensity left leading scorer Drew Timme scoreless through the first half and forced 18 Bulldog turnovers. Baylor held a top-scoring Gonzaga offense 20 points below its season average.

Although it wasn’t a straight forward win like the 2021 title game, the Zags made a spirited effort to take the lead and led by seven late in the second half.

Second chance opportunities helped the Bulldogs stay competitive outrebounding the Bears 49-39 with a +7 in the offense category.

Keyonte George topped the box score with a game-high 18 points and six rebounds. Off the bench, Malachi Smith led the Zags with 16 points.

In the end, Timme fouled out after scoring three straight buckets, and the Bears finished off the game on an 8-0 run.

The Bears picked up an impressive ranked win after falling to Marquette in their last outing while the Bulldogs fell to 5-3 less than a month into the season.