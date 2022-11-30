Well. 6 Baylor Bears Basketball Blown Out at Unranked Marquette Golden Eagles

Well. 6 Baylor Bears basketball was embarrassed at Marquette, losing 96-70 in the Bears’ first true road game.

Well, they don’t get much worse than that. In what was easily the Bears’ worst defensive performance of the season, Marquette used disciplined ball movement and deadeye shooting to stomp Baylor.

What’s worse, the Bears turned the ball over 20 times. Marquette scored 26 off of those turnovers. When both your offense AND defense don’t perform, it’s tough to win games. That’s the story.

Unpacking the first half, it’s hard to imagine things going worse for the Bears. Baylor led 7-6 at the first media timeout, and then fecal matter hit the rotational air distributor.

