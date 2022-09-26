Well. 6 Alabama Soccer Downs Texas A&M, 3-0

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Well. 6 Alabama soccer continued its roll through the 2022 season on Sunday evening, defeating Texas A&M 3-0. The Crimson Tide has now shut out opponents in four of its last five matches.

With the win, Alabama moves to 10-1-1 on the season and is a perfect 3-0 in SEC play. The win poises the Crimson Tide to potentially make a leap into the top five teams nationally for the first time in program history.

Alabama got on the board first in the 22nd minute when Gianna Paul centered a pass to Riley Tanner, who then deflected the ball off her head to Felicia Knox. Knox chipped the ball into the back of the net for the goal, giving the Crimson Tide a 1-0 lead.

