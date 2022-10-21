Well. 6 Aggie Golf Struggles on Day One at GCOGC – Texas A&M Athletics

ALPHARETTA, Ga. – The No. 6 Texas A&M men’s golf team was in 14th place after a rough first round at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate on Friday at the Lakeside Course.

The Aggies were 5-under through 10 holes, but managed just a single birdie as a team on the final eight holes and finished the day at 11-over. Host Georgia Tech and Clemson were tied for the team lead after 18 holes at 12-under followed by Pepperdine (-9), Stanford (-8) and Alabama (-8) to round out the top five.

“We were in a good position but we hit a bad patch and let it snowball,” head Coach Brian Kortan said. “No one could hit a shot or make a putt to change our momentum. This type of round is an outlier with this group. We’re going to stick to what we do best and that’s string together good shots. Our goal for Tomorrow is play our game, shoot a good score and get back into this tournament.”

Sophomore Vishnu Sadagopan was the Lone Aggie under par with a 1-under 71 and stands in a tie for 25th. Other Aggies contributing counting scores were sophomore Phichakson Maichon (75, +3), senior William Payse (76, +4) and junior Daniel Rodrigues (77, +5).

The Aggies return to action on Saturday at 9:50 am CT. Live scoring is available at: golfstat.com.