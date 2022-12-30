Well. 6/6 Men’s Basketball preview: at Oklahoma

Game 13: #6/6 Texas (11-1, 0-0 Big 12) at Oklahoma (9-3, 0-0 Big 12)

Saturday, December 31, 2022 – 1 pm Central

Lloyd Noble Center (11,528) – Norman, Oklahoma

GameDay Quick Facts

• TELEVISION: The game will be streamed by Big 12 Now/ESPN+. Pete Sousa (pxp) and Lance Blanks (analyst) will call the action.

• RADIO: The Longhorn IMG Radio Network broadcasts every UT game on the statewide network. Craig Way (pxp) and Eddie Oran (analyst) will call the action. Check TexasSports.com for a listing of Affiliates carrying the game.

• SERIES: Oklahoma leads, 57-44. Last meeting: Texas 80-78 ot (Feb. 15, 2022; Norman).

Notables

• SOLID START: The Longhorns are off to their first 11-1 start since the 2009-10 season, when they opened the year with 17 straight wins.

• BIG 12 OPENER: Texas opens league play with Saturday’s game in Norman. The Longhorns sport a 17-9 mark in Big 12 Conference openers.

• RECENT SUCCESS AGAINST OU: Texas has won 23 of the last 35 meetings against the Sooners. The Longhorns earned a two-game regular-season sweep of Oklahoma last year. UT has claimed wins in each of its last three trips to Norman.