Well. 6/6 Men’s Basketball preview: at Oklahoma State
Game 15: #6/6 Texas (12-2, 1-1 Big 12) at Oklahoma State (9-5, 1-1 Big 12)
Saturday, January 7, 2023 – 11 am Central
Gallagher-Iba Arena (13,611) – Stillwater, Oklahoma
GameDay Quick Facts
• SERIES: Texas leads, 55-47. Last meeting: Texas 56-51 (Jan. 22, 2022; Austin).
Notables
• RECENT SUCCESS AGAINST THE COWBOYS: The Longhorns have won 21 of the last 34 meetings against Oklahoma State entering Saturday’s game in Stillwater.
• SCORE THAT BALL: The Longhorns have topped the century mark in scoring twice in their last four contests. During its last six contests, Texas has averaged 88.2 points per game while converting 50.8-percent from the field, including a 39.6-percent mark (53-134) from three-point range, and sports a 114-69 assist-to-turnover ratio.