Well. 6/6 Men’s Basketball preview: at Oklahoma State

Game 15: #6/6 Texas (12-2, 1-1 Big 12) at Oklahoma State (9-5, 1-1 Big 12)

Saturday, January 7, 2023 – 11 am Central

Gallagher-Iba Arena (13,611) – Stillwater, Oklahoma

GameDay Quick Facts

• TELEVISION: The game will be televised nationally by ESPNU. Chuckie Kempf (pxp) and Lance Blanks (analyst) will call the action.

• RADIO: The Longhorn IMG Radio Network broadcasts every UT game on the statewide network. Craig Way (pxp) and Eddie Oran (analyst) will call the action. Check TexasSports.com for a listing of Affiliates carrying the game.

• SERIES: Texas leads, 55-47. Last meeting: Texas 56-51 (Jan. 22, 2022; Austin).

Notables

• RECENT SUCCESS AGAINST THE COWBOYS: The Longhorns have won 21 of the last 34 meetings against Oklahoma State entering Saturday’s game in Stillwater.

• SCORE THAT BALL: The Longhorns have topped the century mark in scoring twice in their last four contests. During its last six contests, Texas has averaged 88.2 points per game while converting 50.8-percent from the field, including a 39.6-percent mark (53-134) from three-point range, and sports a 114-69 assist-to-turnover ratio.

• CARR TOPS 2,000 POINTS: With his 27-point effort against Kansas State, Graduate G Marcus Carr Eclipsed the 2,000-career point plateau. Carr has now registered 2,001 points in 140 career collegiate games.