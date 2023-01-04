Well. 6/6 Men’s Basketball falls to K-State, 116-103

Next Game: at Oklahoma State 1/7/2023 | 11 a.m. CT ESPNU Longhorn Radio Network, Sirius XM 83 Jan. 07 (Sat) / 11 am CT at Oklahoma State

AUSTIN, Texas — Sophomore guard Tyrese Hunter registered a career-high 29 points but No. 6/6 Texas (12-2, 1-1 Big 12) dropped a 116-103 decision to Kansas State (13-1, 2-0 Big 12) on Tuesday night at Moody Center. Graduate guard Marcus Carr added 27 points and topped the 2,000-career point plateau during the contest.

Hunter converted 8-of-16 field goals, including 5-of-9 from three-point range, and 8-of-8 free throws and added a season-high three steals in 35 minutes. Carr hit 10-of-17 field goals, including 4-of-10 threes, and posted a season-high six rebounds and team-high six assists in 36 minutes. Graduate Sir’Jabari Rice tallied 16 points (6-10 FG), six boards, two assists and two steals in 29 minutes, while super senior Timmy Allen recorded 10 points (4-5 FT) and three assists in 25 minutes.

Associate Head Coach Rodney Terry served as acting head coach for the sixth consecutive game and now sports a 5-1 record in that role. This marked the first home loss by the Longhorns at Moody Center, and UT has now played before a sellout crowd in each of its first nine contests at its new arena.

Texas reached the century mark in scoring for the second time in the last four contests, as it also scored 100 against Louisiana on Dec. 21. The Longhorns converted 51.5-percent (35-68) from the floor, including a 40.7-percent mark (11-27) from three-point range, on the evening.

K-State hit 60-percent (36-60) from the floor, including a 54.2-percent (13-24) mark from beyond the arc, and converted 31-of-33 (.939) free throws. The 116 points scored by the Wildcats marked the most Texas has allowed in a Big 12 Conference game.

After a Hunter three-pointer evened the score at 3-3 with 19:04 remaining, the Wildcats used a 9-0 spurt over the next two-plus minutes to build a 12-3 advantage following a Keyontae Johnson layup at the 16: 45 marks K-State extended its lead to 18-7 after a Johnson dunk with 14:33 left, before the Longhorns responded by scoring eight straight points to trim the deficit to 18-15 following a Rice three-pointer at the 12:50 mark.

Leading 23-18 with 11:49 remaining, the Wildcats went on an 11-1 run over the next two-plus minutes to increase their cushion to 34-19 after a Markquis Nowell jumper at the 9:10 mark. The Wildcats hit 61.8-percent (21-34) from the floor, including an 8-of-14 mark (.571) from three-point range, while building a 58-40 Halftime advantage.

K-State extended the lead to 20 points (75-55) following a Johnson layup at the 14:44 mark. The Longhorns used a 13-2 run over the next three-and-a-half minutes to cut the margin to 77-68 after a Hunter three-pointer with 11:06 left. Texas eventually got as close as seven points (89-82) following a three-point play from Rice at the 7:01 mark, but that was as close as the Longhorns could get the rest of the way. UT scored 63 points while converting 66.7-percent (22-33) from the floor, including a 6-of-12 (.500) mark from three-point range, and went a perfect 13-of-13 from the free throw line in the final 20 minutes.

Texas Returns to action on Saturday, Jan. 7 when it travels to face Oklahoma State (9-5, 1-1 Big 12). Tip is set for 11 am Central at Gallagher-Iba Arena, and the game will be televised nationally by ESPNU.

Texas Basketball Postgame Notes

Kansas State 116, #6/6 Texas 103

January 3, 2023

Moody Center (Austin, Texas)

Attendance: 10,763 (sellout)

Team Notes

Texas Associate Head Coach Rodney Terry served as acting head coach for the sixth straight game (5-1 record).

The Longhorns fell to 20-7 in Big 12 Conference home openers.

UT has now had a sellout crowd in each of its first nine contests in Moody Center this season.

The 116 points allowed marked the most points allowed by Texas in a Big 12 Conference game. The Longhorns previously allowed 110 points in an overtime loss to Kansas on Feb. 11, 2002 and 102 points to Kansas (non-overtime game) on Jan. 10, 1998.

This marked the second time in the last four games that Texas has topped the century mark in scoring. The Longhorns posted 100 points against Louisiana on Dec. 21.

Texas reached the century mark in scoring for the 113th time in program history. The Longhorns fell to 103-10 when accomplishing the feat, including a 68-2 mark in home games.

UT set a team season high in scoring (103 points) and tied a team season high in free throws made (22-26).

Texas scored 63 points in the second half while converting 66.7-percent (22-33) from the floor, including a 6-of-12 (.500) mark from three-point range, and a perfect 13-of-13 free throws .

The Longhorns allowed opponent team season Highs in points (116), field goals made (36-60), field goal percentage (.600), three-point field goals made (13-24), three-point field goal percentage (. 542), free throws made (31), free throws attempted (33) and assists (23).

Timmy Allen

Reached double figures in scoring (10 points) for the eighth time this season (14 games) and 101st time in his career (133 games)

Marcus Carr

With his three-pointer at the 1:16 mark remaining in the second half, he surpassed the 2,000-point plateau in his Collegiate career. He now has 2,001 points in 140 career games.

Topped the 20-point mark (27 points) for the third time this year (14 games) and 28th time in his career (140 games)

Reached double figures in scoring for the 12th time this year and 97th time in his career

Added a season-high six rebounds and a team-high six assists in 36 minutes

Tyrese Hunter

Set a career high in scoring (29 points) and season Highs in FT made (8-8) and steals (three)

Tied his season high in three-point FG made (5-9)

Topped the 20-point mark for the second time this season (14 games) and fifth time in his career (49 games)

Reached double figures in scoring for the ninth time this season and 29th time in his career

Sir’Jabari Rice