Well. 5 Women’s Soccer Set To Host No. 13 Pitt

– Fifth-ranked North Carolina opens a three-game homestand Thursday night as it hosts No. 13 Pittsburgh at Dorrance Field beginning at 7 pm The game will be streamed on ACC Network Extra.

The Tar Heels are coming off a 2-1 loss at Virginia Tech Saturday, while Pitt has won five in a row and is tied atop the ACC standings alongside Florida State with 12 points.

Carolina is part of a four-way tie for sixth place with six points.

The Panthers rank second in the NCAA in total goals (40), total assists (44) and total points (117). Their 9.75 points, 3.33 goals and 3.08 assists per game all rank third nationally.

In contrast, North Carolina has scored 29 goals with 27 assists, ranking 22n.d and 20th among NCAA Division I teams.

Both teams have surrendered nine goals each in their 12 matches.

FINAL HOME STRETCH | The Tar Heels will continue their homestand Sunday against NC State and then play their final regular season home game on October 14 versus Wake Forest. UNC’s final three games of the regular season will be on the road.

LAST TIME WE MET | Avery Patterson headed home the only goal of the game with 9:17 to play to give North Carolina a 1-0 road win over Pittsburgh at Ambrose Urbanic Field last season. Maggie Pierce’s corner kick found Patterson, who headed the ball off the underside of the cross bar. The ball caromed down off the chest of a Panther defender, who was inside the goal. UNC out-shot the Panthers, 24-3, and took all 11 corner kicks in the game.

SEVEN FOR SEVEN | Seven different players have scored the Tar Heels’ last seven goals dating back to the Virginia match.

THE SERIES | Carolina leads the all-time series with Pitt, 5-0. The Tar Heels are 2-0 against the Panthers in Chapel Hill, recording victories in 2014 and 2018. This will be the first game for Pitt at Dorrance Field.

VERSUS RANKED OPPONENTS | Pittsburgh is the Tar Heel’s fifth ranked opponent of the season. Carolina is 2-2 against ranked foes this season with wins over Tennessee and Duke and losses to UCLA and Virginia.