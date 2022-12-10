Well. 5 Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Finishes Home Stretch Saturday Against Merrimack

Less than a week after picking up the biggest win of the Niele Ivey era, the Notre Dame Women’s basketball team is back home again to host Merrimack. The Fighting Irish were slated to play at Lafayette on Thursday, but the game was postponed due to health and safety protocols within the Lafayette program.

Where: Notre Dame, Ind. – Purcell Pavilion
When: Saturday, Dec. 10 – Noon EST
Network: ACC Network Extra – Patrick Hartnett (Play-by-Play); Karen Keyes (Analyst)
Radio: ND Radio Network, 99.9 FM WQLQ in South Bend – Sean Stires PBP

