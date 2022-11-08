Well. 5 Baylor Bears Men’s Basketball Dismantles Mississippi Valley State in Season Opener

WACO, Texas — Well. 5 Baylor men’s basketball (1-0) dominated Mississippi Valley State (0-1) in the college basketball season opener, 117-53, thanks to 21 points from Adam Flagler.

Well, it was the best of times, it was the best of times.

Baylor played well against Mississippi Valley State. That’s the headline, and that will shock no one in the college basketball world. When one of the best teams in America faces kenpom.com’s third worst team in America, 117-53 happens.

In case it wasn’t soul-stripping enough for the Delta Devils, it was kids’ day. You lose the game AND your eardrums.

