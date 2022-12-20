Well. 5 Arizona Basketball welcomes Montana State to town

TUCSON, AZ – Returning to action for a mid-week matchup, No. 5 Arizona Basketball (10-1, 1-1) takes on Montana State (7-5) in McKale Center.

Arizona Basketball got the big-time win over then No. 6 Tennessee this past weekend, but the Wildcats can’t let their foot off the gas as they welcome Montana State to town.

Returning to action inside McKale Center for a mid-week matchup, Arizona will have a decent test as they take on the visiting Bobcats.

Coming in, Montana State is a skilled basketball team! They are well-coached and already have some nice wins over Long Beach State, North Dakota, and Southern Utah.

However, this shouldn’t be too tough of a game for the Wildcats as long as Arizona stays focused! If Arizona is going to win, they are going to have to bring intensity and effort. Should they do that, the Wildcats will win big!

And with Arizona Basketball preparing for Montana State, here is how you can watch and follow their game.

Arizona Basketball vs Montana State Game Information and Details:

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

Time: 6:30 PM MST / 5:30 PM PST

Television: Pac-12 Network

Location: McKale Center – Tucson, AZ (14,655)

Arizona Game Preview:

Returning to action for non-conference play against Montana State, Arizona has looked dominant over the last couple of weeks, and they are very much playing like one of the top teams in the country.

And Entering Tuesday’s action, this will be a fun Matchup as this will be the first-ever meeting between the Wildcats and the Bobcats!

Arizona will have to treat this one with just as much seriousness as they did Indiana and Tennessee, and as noted previously, if Arizona is to win, they will need to be focused and bring the effort! Tip-off is set for 6:30 PM Tucson time!

