Well. 5 Arizona Basketball takes on Talented ASU Squad in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ – Returning to action after the brief Holiday break, No. 5 Arizona Basketball (12-1, 1-1) takes on a Talented ASU Squad in Pac-12 play.

Well. 5 Arizona Basketball has been Rolling ever since falling to Utah on the road. Winners of six straight, the Wildcats will finally return to action to take on a Talented ASU team.

Taking to the Hardwood after a brief holiday break, the Wildcats travel to Tempe for what should be a huge battle between state rivals.

Coming in, Arizona State is a skilled and well-coached team, and although the Wildcats are favored in this one, this is going to be a significant challenge for the Wildcats, and Arizona will have to bring the intensity.

Against the Sun Devils, Arizona should have the advantage down low, but a lot will depend on if the Cats can stay out of foul trouble, mitigate what will be a raucous crowd, as well as hit shots. If those things happen, look for the Cats to win in this one!

With Arizona Basketball preparing for Arizona State, here is how you can watch and follow their game.

Arizona Basketball vs Arizona State Game Information and Details:

Date: Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022

Time: 12:00 PM MST / 11:00 AM PST

Television: FIX

Location: Desert Financial Arena – Tucson, AZ (14,198)

Spread: Arizona -5.5 (Don’t forget to use WynnBet or FanDuel to enhance your overall betting experience)

Arizona Game Preview:

Resuming conference play against Arizona State, Arizona has looked dominant over the last several weeks; however, the majority of the competition has been inferior, and their matchup against the Sun Devils isn’t going to be an easy one.

Entering Saturday’s action, this should be a fun matchup as both squads are bitter rivals, and there is no love lost between the two programs. Since 1970, Arizona owns a 71-39 advantage in this series, with Arizona winning the last four straight. The last time both these squads met was in Tempe last February where Arizona came away with the 91-79 win.

Arizona will have to treat this one with just as much seriousness as they did with Indiana and Tennessee, and as noted previously, if Arizona is to win, they will need to be focused and bring the effort because we know ASU will! Tip-off is set for 12:00 PM Tucson time!

Don’t forget to follow us at @ZonaZealots on Twitter and like our fan page on Facebook for continued coverage of Arizona news, opinions, and recruiting updates!