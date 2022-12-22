Well. 5 Arizona Basketball Returns to action against Morgan State

TUCSON, AZ – Playing in one last game before a brief, holiday break, No. 5 Arizona Basketball (11-1, 1-1) takes on Morgan State (4-7) in McKale Center.

Arizona Basketball got the win against a tough Montana State Squad on Tuesday, but after a short time off, the Wildcats are back in action for another tune-up game as they welcome Morgan State to town.

Returning to action inside McKale Center for yet another mid-week showdown, Arizona should have an easier test as they take on the visiting Bears.

Coming in, Morgan State is fairly well-coached and although they shouldn’t present too much of a challenge, this is a game that the Wildcats will have to bring the intensity in.

Against Montana State, the Wildcats looked a little flat at times, and while I think they win this game handily, this is their last game until they take on Rival ASU in Tempe next Saturday.

Should Arizona treat this game like they did Tennessee, look for the Wildcats to win big!

And with Arizona Basketball preparing for Morgan State, here is how you can watch and follow their game.

Arizona Basketball vs Morgan State Game Information and Details:

Date: Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM MST / 5:00 PM PST

Television: Pac-12 Network

Location: McKale Center – Tucson, AZ (14,655)

Spread: Arizona -28.0 (Don’t forget to use WynnBet or FanDuel to enhance your overall betting experience)

Arizona Game Preview:

Returning to action for non-conference play against Morgan State, Arizona has looked dominant over the last couple of weeks, and is playing like one of the top teams in the country.

And Entering Thursday’s action, this should be a fun Matchup as this will be the second-ever meeting between the Wildcats and the Bears! Arizona currently owns a 1-0 lead in the series, with their last win coming in a 115-53 blowout in 1997.

Arizona will have to treat this one with just as much seriousness as they did Indiana and Tennessee, and as noted previously, if Arizona is to win, they will need to be focused and bring the effort! Tip-off is set for 6:00 PM Tucson time!

Don’t forget to follow us at @ZonaZealots on Twitter and like our fan page on Facebook for continued coverage of Arizona news, opinions, and recruiting updates!