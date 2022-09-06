Well. 4 UCLA Men’s Soccer Falls to Grand Canyon in Upset Defeat

A first-half blunder helped contribute to the Bruins’ first loss of the campaign, despite a comeback that almost came to fruition in the final minutes.

Well. 4 UCLA men’s soccer (4-1-0) fell in its penultimate match of nonconference play on Monday night, dropping to 10 men early and losing to No. 24 Grand Canyon (2-2-0) by a score of 3-2. The Antelopes grabbed an early 1-0 advantage with a goal by defender Alec LaBarge in the 23rd minute, and when junior defender Grayson Doody was sent off for a red card 14 minutes later, it caused the Bruins to play catch up throughout the contest.

