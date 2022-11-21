Well. 4 TCU takes down Baylor with a walk off field goal to remain undefeated

TCU Kicker Griffin Kell after making the game-winning field goal against Baylor. Nov. 20, 2022. (photo courtesy of gofrogs.com)

Well. 4 TCU took down Baylor in the final seconds of the game thanks to senior kicker Griffin Kell and an effective two-minute drill led by quarterback Max Duggan. The Horned Frogs are one of four teams in a power five conference that remain undefeated.

The Frogs were able to score nine points in the final 2:07 of the ball game to avoid the loss.

“I tell ’em put [the ball] anywhere and give me a chance,” said Kell on the game-winning kick.

After scrambling to get the kicking unit onto the field with 13 seconds left, what looked like Chaos to fans was routine for the Frogs’ special teams.

“Looked like Thursday practice out there to us,” said head Coach Sonny Dykes.

Coming out of Halftime the Frogs were all tied up at 14-14, thanks to sophomore safety Bud Clark who came up with his fourth interception on the season, this one coming in Baylor’s red zone to end the first half.

TCU didn’t lead the game until midway through the third quarter when Duggan threw to wide receiver Gunnar Henderson for a 26-yard touchdown. After, Kell missed the PAT.

Baylor responded in the fourth quarter with two touchdowns, putting them up 28-20 with 9:47 remaining.

The Frogs were able to put together a touchdown drive but unable to convert on the two-point pass conversion, giving the ball back to the Bears down two with two minutes remaining in the game. Kell’s missed PAT proved costly, but the Horned Frog kicker redeemed himself with the game-winner.

“Our confidence never waived,” said Duggan.

After the defense came up with a quick three and out, the offense was able to get the ball back with a little over 90 seconds left.

During the final drives of the game the Frogs were without three of their main playmakers: running back Kendre Miller, wide receiver Quentin Johnston and wide receiver Derius Davis.

The team stayed calm and collected, running plays that were day one concepts for the team.

“We were throwing easy stuff that we practice and we can do with our eyes closed,” Duggan said. “Just going out there, being confident, believing it was going to happen and Griff makes a huge kick for us.”

The Frogs are now 11-0 for the first time since 2010, when they finished 13-0 with a win in the Rose Bowl.

Up Next

The Frogs will play their final game of the regular season, taking on Iowa State at home on Saturday at 3:00 pm