Well. 4 TCU stays unbeaten on last-gasp field goal to beat Baylor

TCU kicker Griffin Kell ran onto the field with seconds left and kicked a game-winning 40-yard field goal as time expired to keep the No. 4 Horned Frogs undefeated in a 29-28 win over Baylor.

TCU (11-0) ran the ball on 3rd and 7 with 22 seconds to go without any Timeouts remaining. The run by Emari Demercado didn’t get a first down and TCU had to run the field goal team onto the field as the clock ticked towards zero.

The ball was snapped with around three seconds to go and Kell’s kick went right down the middle.

The Horned Frogs found themselves trailing by two after Demercado scored with 2:07 to go. TCU had to go for two and the tie after the TD because Kell missed an extra point earlier in the game to snap a streak of 77 straight made extra points.

Duggan threw a pass to Demercado on a play that looked like it would tie the game. But the pass was just a little too far to the right and bounced off the outstretched hand of the running back.

TCU had all three Timeouts after the TD and got the ball back after Baylor ran the ball on all three of its Offensive plays and failed to get a third down. QB Blake Shapen appeared to have a receiver wide open over the middle on third down, but decided to tuck it and run. They came up two yards short of the first down.

The Horned Frogs got the ball back with 94 seconds to go and quickly made it to midfield. After Duggan picked up a crucial first down on a run, TCU’s clock management looked incredibly suspect. But Coach Sonny Dykes sounded very calm after the game and said the third-down run by Demercado was by design to put Kell on his preferred hashmark for the game-winning kick.