Well. 4 Spartans Head to Salem, Va. for the NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship on Friday

The fourth-ranked Case Western Reserve University Women’s soccer team will face Virginia Wesleyan on Friday at 4 pm at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia in the 2022 NCAA Division III Women’s Soccer Championship Semifinal.

The Spartans are in the semifinals for the first time in program history after advancing as far as the Round of 16 last season. With a 19-0-1 record, CWRU has set a program record for wins in a single season, and the team’s 66 goals are a single-season program record.

The earlier semifinal features #2 Johns Hopkins facing off against #5 Messiah at 1 pm on Friday. The two advancing teams will compete for the 2022 NCAA Division III Women’s Soccer Championship on Sunday, December 4 at 12 pm

Road to Salem

CWRU – The Spartans won the University Athletic Association Championship for the first time in program history to earn the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. CWRU has won each of its NCAA Tournament matches by multiple goals, defeating Pitt.-Greensburg 6-1 in the First Round, Ithaca 6-0 in the Second Round, #15 Loras 3-1 in the Third Round, and #6 William Smith 4-2 in the Quarterfinal Round. All four matches were at DiSanto Field in Cleveland

Virginia Wesleyan – The Marlins (18-2-4) lost the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Championship to Lynchburg on penalty kicks but received an at-large selection to the NCAA Tournament. Virginia Wesleyan defeated Puget Sound 3-0 in the First Round and #23 Rowan 1-0 in the Second Round, with both matches taking place at home in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The Marlins traveled to Newport News, Virginia for the Sectional Rounds, besting #13 University of Wisconsin-La Crosse 2-1 in the Third Round and tying #3 Christopher Newport 0-0 in two overtimes in the Quarterfinal Round. The Marlins prevailed 4-3 in penalty kicks to advance to the semifinals

Johns Hopkins – The Blue Jays (21-0-2) won the Centennial Conference Tournament to earn the league’s automatic bid to the postseason. Johns Hopkins traveled to Hartford, Connecticut for the first two rounds, dispatching Lesley 6-0 in the First Round and #19 Trinity (CT) 4-0 in the Second Round. In the Sectional Rounds, held in Dallas, Pennsylvania, the Blue Jays defeated #11 Williams 2-1 in overtime before besting #1 Misericordia 2-0 in the Quarterfinal Round

Messiah – The Falcons (20-1-3) defeated York in the MAC Commonwealth Championship to receive a bid to the NCAA Tournament. Messiah defeated Penn State Berks 3-0 in the First Round and Wesleyan (CT) 1-0 in the Second Round, with both matches played in Cortland, New York. The team traveled to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for the Sectional Rounds, besting #18 Emory 1-0 in the Third Round and tying WashU 2-2 in the Quarterfinal Round. The Falcons advanced to the semifinals by prevailing 5-4 in penalty kicks over the Bears

Tournament History

CWRU – The Spartans are making their fourth all-time appearance in the NCAA Championship after previous entries in 2021, 2019, and 2011. Case Western Reserve is 7-2-1 (.750) all-time in tournament matches, advancing as far as the Round of 16 in 2021. The team is making its first ever trip to the semifinals

Virginia Wesleyan – The Marlins are appearing in the tournament for the 14th time in program history, previously making the field in 2003, every year from 2005-12 and 2016-18, and in 2021. Virginia Wesleyan has an all-time tournament record of 11- 12-5 (.482) and is making its second ever appearance in the semifinals (2006). The Marlins lost to eventual Champion Wheaton 2-0 in 2006

Johns Hopkins – The Blue Jays are in the NCAA Tournament for the 17th consecutive season and 20th time in program history. JHU is 35-18-3 (.652) all-time in the tournament, but the team is making just its second ever appearance in the semifinals (2014). In 2014, the Blue Jays lost to Williams 1-0

Messiah – The Falcons are making their 22nd consecutive and overall appearance in the NCAA Championship, making the tournament every season since 2000. Messiah has the most Championships in Division III Women’s soccer, claiming the national title six times, most recently in 2019. It is the team’s 14th appearance in the semifinal round with the Falcons reaching the National Championship 10 times. Overall, Messiah has a 74-10-11 (.837) record in tournament play

All-Time Meetings

Case Western Reserve has never faced any of the other three teams traveling to Salem. Messiah holds an 11-1-4 (.813) advantage over Johns Hopkins, including a 1-1 tie earlier this season, and has a 7-0-0 (1.000) record against Virginia Wesleyan, with the teams last meeting in the 2021 NCAA First Round. The Blue Jays are 2-1-1 (.625) in four all-time meetings with the Marlins, with three of the four matchups occurring in the NCAA Tournament. JHU won the last meeting 3-0 in September 2018

Spartan Facts

The Spartans have clinched the best finish by a CWRU Women’s team in school history…Case Western Reserve’s 19 goals in the NCAA Tournament are two away from tying the all-time record (21, Messiah, 2001)….Senior midfielder Anika Washburn is the program record holder in career points (89), career goals (34), career game-winning goals (12), single season points (40 in 2021), single season goals (15 in 2021), and tied for the program record in career assists (21) and single season assists (10 in 2021)….Graduate student forward Camryn Hartman has 36 points on 13 goals and 10 assists. The 36 points are second most in a single season in program history (Washburn, 40, 2021), the 10 assists tie a single season program record, and the 13 goals are third most in a single season in program history…Hartman has registered a point in 17 of the team’s 20 games this season…Senior forward Aniya Hartzler also tied the program record for single season assists with 10 this year and career assists with 21…Junior goalkeeper Maggie Storti holds the program records for career and single season wins (36 career, 19 season) and single season shutouts (10 in 2021)…Eight players—Hartman, Hartzler, Storti, senior defender Lexi Gomezsenior defender/forward Merry Meyera sophomore defender Katie Rishelsenior forward Helina VanBibberand senior defender Elizabeth White—have started all 20 matches for CWRU

Championship Information

