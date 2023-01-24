Well. 4 Men’s Volleyball Hosts No. 3 Long Beach State on Wednesday

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – A battle between top-five men’s volleyball teams will take place Wednesday at Rec Hall when No. 4 Penn State hosts No. 3 Long Beach State at 7 pm Both teams are undefeated with the Nittany Lions Entering at 6-0 and The Beach at 4-0.

SERIES HISTORY – LONG BEACH STATE

Penn State is 8-19 in the all-time series with Long Beach State. The teams first played in 1985.

The Lions won last year’s Matchup 3-2 (25-27, 25-21, 20-25, 25-23, 15-11) at Long Beach.

Toby Ezeonu had a near perfect match in last year’s win, hitting .941 with 16 kills and three blocks. Brett Wildman hit .438 with 18 kills and four aces.

SCOUTING LONG BEACH STATE

Long Beach State is ranked third in the Nation and is 4-0 with wins over King (3-0), Lindenwood (3-0), Long Island (3-0), and George Mason (3-0).

The Beach Ranks first in the Nation in aces/set (2.75), blocks/set (3.21), hitting percentage (.419), and opponent hitting percentage (.071).

Long Beach State has played in three of the past four NCAA Championship matches, winning the national title in 2018 and 2019 and finishing as the runner-up last season.

PENN STATE NOTES & STATS

John Kerr picked up two big awards for his performance in Penn State’s wins over No. 5 Pepperdine and No. 8 Stanford this past weekend at the First Point Collegiate Challenge. He was named the EIVA Offensive Player of the Week on Monday and then added AVCA National Collegiate Player of the Week on Tuesday. Kerr is averaging 5.06 points/set this season. He’s hitting .411 while averaging 4.11 kills/set.

picked up two big awards for his performance in Penn State’s wins over No. 5 Pepperdine and No. 8 Stanford this past weekend at the First Point Collegiate Challenge. He was named the EIVA Offensive Player of the Week on Monday and then added AVCA National Collegiate Player of the Week on Tuesday. Kerr is averaging 5.06 points/set this season. He’s hitting .411 while averaging 4.11 kills/set. The Lions also picked up two national honors from Off the Block this week. Cole Bogner was named the National Setter of the Week, while Toby Ezeonu was the National Middle Attacker of the Week.

was named the National Setter of the Week, while was the National Middle Attacker of the Week. Penn State swept the EIVA Awards this week. Joining Kerr was Michal Kowal as the Defensive Player of the Week.

as the Defensive Player of the Week. Penn State is 6-0 to start the season for the first time since 2009.

The Lions haven’t lost a regular season home match since Feb. 14, 2021. That was a 3-0 defeat to NJIT. They have won 21 straight regular season home matches since that loss.

Brett Wildman enters Wednesday’s match with 988 career kills and needs just 12 to reach 1,000.

UP NEXT

Penn State hosts USC, UCLA, and Ohio State for the Big Ten/Pac 12 Challenge on Feb. 3-4. The Lions will play USC and UCLA at the event.

