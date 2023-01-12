Well. 4 Men’s Volleyball Hosts Daemen Friday, Merrimack Saturday

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State men’s volleyball is at Rec Hall for the first time this season when it welcomes a pair of non-conference opponents this weekend. The fourth-ranked Nittany Lions host Daemen in South Gym on Friday at 7 pm, and then take on Merrimack in Main Gym on Saturday at 7 pm

Daemen (1-0, 0-0 NEC) at #4 Penn State (2-0, 0-0 EIVA)

Date: Friday, Jan. 13

Time: 7 p.m

Place: Rec Hall (South Gym)

Merrimack (0-0, 0-0 NEC) at #4 Penn State (2-0, 0-0 EIVA)

Date: Saturday, Jan. 14

Time: 7 p.m

Place: Rec Hall (Main Gym)

SERIES HISTORY – DAEMEN

Penn State will play Daemen for the first time in program history.

SCOUTING DAEMEN

Daemen is 1-0 following a 3-1 win over Princeton in its season opener on Tuesday.

The Daemen men’s volleyball program started in 2019 but has found success quickly. The Wildcats were 10-0 in 2021 and 16-6 in 2022. This season is the team’s first in a Division I conference.

Daemen was picked to finish fourth in the Inaugural season of NEC men’s volleyball.

SERIES HISTORY – MERRIMACK

Penn State will play Merrimack for the first time in program history.

SCOUTING MERRIMACK

Merrimack opens its first season of men’s volleyball with a match at Juniata on Friday before making the trip to Happy Valley for Saturday’s match.

The Warriors were picked seventh in the NEC Preseason Poll.

PENN STATE NOTES & STATS

Penn State is ranked fourth in the Nation and is 2-0 following 3-1 wins over Central State and then-No. 13 Ohio State last weekend.

Owen Rose was named the nation’s Middle Attacker of the Week by Off the Block following his performance in the wins over Central State and Ohio State. They hit .714 while averaging 1.88 kills/set and 1.75 blocks/set. They had seven blocks in both matches.

was named the nation’s Middle Attacker of the Week by Off the Block following his performance in the wins over Central State and Ohio State. They hit .714 while averaging 1.88 kills/set and 1.75 blocks/set. They had seven blocks in both matches. John Kerr stepped up big in the win over the Buckeyes, hitting .545 with a career-high 21 kills. He also had a career-high five blocks and added four digs.

stepped up big in the win over the Buckeyes, hitting .545 with a career-high 21 kills. He also had a career-high five blocks and added four digs. Penn State is 2-0 to start the season for the second-straight year. The Lions knocked off BYU twice to open the 2022 season.

The Lions haven’t lost a regular season home match since Feb. 14, 2021. That was a 3-0 defeat to NJIT. They have won 19 straight regular season home matches since that loss.

Penn State travels to Austin, Texas, for the First Point Collegiate Challenge, where they will play Pepperdine on Friday, Jan. 20, and Stanford on Saturday, Jan. 21.

