Well. 4 Herd Men’s Soccer Hosts WVU in the West Virginia Derby on Saturday

Live Stats | Live Video

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The No. 4 Marshall University men’s soccer team (4-1-1) welcomes in-state Rival West Virginia Mountaineers (2-4-1) for the 25th iteration of the West Virginia Derby on Saturday night. The game is set for a 7:15 pm start at Hoops Family Field.

PROMOTIONS

Saturday’s game will be a Green Out. The first 400 fans through the gate will receive a green t-shirt brought to you by the WV Lottery.

Beer will be half-priced from 6-6:30 for fans 21 and older.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Watch: ESPN+

Live Stats: StatBroadcast

HAVE YOU HEARD?

Marshall is coming off a 1-1 draw last week at then-ranked No. 6 Kentucky.

The Herd currently sits atop the Sun Belt in total assists (19), total points (55), total goals (18), shots per game (17.0) and shots on goal per game (7.67).

Freshman Matthew Bell is third in the Nation with seven goals this season and tied for first with 1.17 goals per game.

Junior Adam Aoumaich leads the country as he is averaging an assist per game and is fourth with a total of six helpers. Meanwhile, Graduate students Ibrahima Diop and Vinicius Fernandes are second in the conference behind Aoumaich with four assists each.

Graduate student goalkeeper Olivier Semmle has played every minute in goal this season for the Herd, accumulating a 0.84 goals against average.

Marshall has been in the top 25 rankings every week since Oct. 15, 2019.

SCOUTING WVU

The Mountaineers are winless in their last three matches, falling to Yale 2-1, drawing Coastal Carolina 0-0 and falling at then-ranked No. 13 Portland is 2-1 on Monday.

Ryan Crooks and Luke McCormick are tied for the team lead in goals with two apiece.

Crooks has a team-best four assists, tied for second in the Sun Belt Conference.

Jackson Lee has started every minute in goal this season for WVU. He has a 1.57 goals against average and two shutouts.

SERIES HISTORY

The Mountaineers lead the all-time series 6-16-2. Last season’s meeting in Huntington ended in a 2-2 draw.

For all of the latest information on the Marshall men’s soccer team, follow the Herd on Twitter @HerdMSoccer, Facebook at Marshall University Soccer and on www.herdzone.com.

To follow all Thundering Herd sports and get live stats, schedules, and free live audio, download the Marshall Athletics App for iOS or Android!



—HerdZone.com—