Well. 4/4 Men’s Basketball Tops Northern Arizona, 73-48

Next Game: UTRGV 11/26/2022 | 3 p.m. CT Longhorn Network Longhorn Radio Network Nov. 26 (Sat) / 3 pm CT UTRGV

EDINBURG, Texas — Graduate guard Marcus Carr posted a season-high 17 points to lead No. 4/4 Texas (4-0) to a 73-48 win over Northern Arizona (2-4) on Monday night at Bert Ogden Arena as part of the Leon Black Classic. In the 117-year history of the Texas Men’s Basketball program, this marked the first time the Longhorns played a regular-season contest in the Rio Grande Valley.

Carr converted 7-of-13 field goals, including 3-of-6 threes, and added three steals and four assists without a turnover in 23 minutes. Freshman Arterio Morris posted a season-high 11 points while hitting 3-of-5 field goals, including 2-of-4 from three-point range, and 3-of-3 free throws in 17 minutes.

Senior Dylan Disu recorded 10 points while hitting 5-of-7 field goals in 21 minutes, and sophomore Tyrese Hunter added 10 points (5-9 FG), four rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes. Super senior Timmy Allen tallied a game-high 10 rebounds to go along with three assists and two steals in 21 minutes.

Texas converted 50-percent (28-56) from the field while holding Northern Arizona to just 48 points on 31.5-percent field goal shooting (17-54), including a 3-of-17 (.176) mark from three-point range. The Longhorns recorded a 40-14 advantage in points in the paint, a 34-10 margin in points off turnovers and a 23-7 edge in fast-break points on the night.

A Xavier Fuller floater gave Northern Arizona a 2-0 advantage at the 19:36 mark, before the Longhorns used an 8-0 spurt over the next three minutes to take an 8-2 lead following a Hunter layup with 16:31 left. A pair of Jalen Cone free throws narrowed the deficit to 14-8 at the 13:04 mark, but Texas responded with a 10-0 run over the next three-and-a-half minutes to increase its cushion to 24-8 after a Hunter floater with 9:33 remaining.

Leading 24-11 at the 8:55 mark, the Longhorns ran off 17 consecutive points to build a 41-11 advantage following a Carr steal and layup with 4:11 left. With the layup, Carr reached the 1,800-point mark in his collegiate career.

Texas converted 65.6-percent (21-32) from the floor, including a 6-of-12 (.500) mark from three-point range, in the opening 20 minutes while building a 50-22 Halftime advantage. The Longhorns limited the Lumberjacks to 30.4-percent field goal shooting (7-23), including a 2-of-9 (.222) mark from three-point range, in the first half. UT allowed just four assists while forcing 14 turnovers in the opening 20 minutes.

The Longhorns increased their cushion to as much as 33 points (62-29) following a Morris three-point play at the 14:07 mark. The margin did not dip below 25 points for the remainder of the contest.

Texas Returns to the court on Saturday, Nov. 26, when it hosts UTRGV in the final game of the Leon Black Classic. Tip is set for 3 pm Central at historic Gregory Gymnasium on the UT campus, and the game will be televised nationally by the Longhorn Network.

Texas Basketball Postgame Notes

#4/4 Texas 73, Northern Arizona 48

Leon Black Classic

November 21, 2022

Bert Ogden Arena (Edinburg, Texas)

Attendance: 6,674

Team Notes

In the 117-year history of the Texas Men’s Basketball program, Monday’s contest marked the first time that the Longhorns had played a regular-season contest in the Rio Grande Valley.

This marked the first meeting in men’s basketball between Texas and NAU.

UT converted 50-percent (28-56) from the floor on the night. Texas has topped the 50-percent FG mark in each of its first four games this season.

The Longhorns limited the Lumberjacks to 48 points on 31.5-percent FG shooting (17-54), including a 3-of-17 (.176) mark from three-point range. Texas allowed nine assists while forcing 21 turnovers.

UT registered a 23-7 advantage in fast-break points. Texas has recorded a 78-10 margin in fast-break points through its opening four games.

The Longhorns tallied a 34-10 edge in points off turnovers and a 40-14 margin in points in the paint.

Texas converted 65.6-percent (21-32) from the floor, including 6-of-12 (.500) from three-point range, in the opening 20 minutes while building a 50-22 Halftime advantage.

The Longhorns held the Lumberjacks to 22 points on 30.4-percent FG shooting (7-23), including a 2-of-9 (.222) mark from three-point range, in the first half. UT allowed just four assists while forcing 14 turnovers in the opening 20 minutes.

Texas posted a 24-4 advantage in points off turnovers, a 28-6 edge in points in the paint and an 18-4 margin in fast-break points in the first half.

Timmy Allen

Reached double figures in rebounds (10 boards) for the second time this season (4 games) and 17th time in his Collegiate career (123 games)

Marcus Carr

Reached double figures in scoring (season-high 17 points) for the fourth time this season (4 games) and 89th time in his Collegiate career (130 games)

With his layup at the 4:11 mark of the first half, he reached the 1,800-career point mark

Converted 7-of-13 field goals, including 3-of-6 threes, and added three steals and four assists without a turnover in 23 minutes

Dylan Disu

Reached double figures in scoring (10 points) for the second time this year (4 games), sixth time at Texas (30 games) and the 32nd time in his Collegiate career (79 games)

Tyrese Hunter

Reached double figures in scoring (10 points) for the fourth time this year (4 games) and the 24th time in his Collegiate career (39 games)

Arterio Morris