Well. 3 Women’s Soccer Turns Aside Boston College

Kate Faasse

Tori Hansen

Avery Patterson

andeach scored in a five-minute span across the first and second half as No. 3 North Carolina shut out Boston College, 3-0, at Dorrance Field Sunday afternoon.

With the result, North Carolina (9-2, 2-1 ACC) won its 11th straight match against Boston College (4-4-3, 0-3 ACC) and improved to 22-1 all-time against the Eagles.

The Tar Heels limited the Eagles to four shots, while putting seven of their 17 shots on goal.

“We want to be a team that can score goals,” UNC head Coach Anson Dorrance said. “In the second half we played with a greater sense of urgency. The things that [associate head coach] Damon Nahas said at Halftime were critical for us because we were almost lethargic in how slowly we are moving the ball, and Damon sort of lit the team up at the half and said, ‘There’s another level in us,’ and, all of a sudden, I thought in the second half we showed it. The ball was moving faster.”

A freshman from Phoenix, Faasse’s game-winner came in the 44th minute as she collected a missed shot for her second goal of the year. The chance was made possible after Talia Dellaperuta’s the shot was deflected and Faasse gathered the rebound for the score.

“Scoring goals is one of the hardest parts of the game,” Hansen said. “Our forwards and midfielders were getting to those spots, but we couldn’t tuck it away.

“Then finally, Kate found that piece and we scored; that led to two and three.”

Hansen’s goal, the Tar Heels’ second of the game, came on a penalty kick in the 47th minute. The opportunity was set up after a handball in the penalty area called on Boston College’s Laura Govin.

Patterson scored her seventh goal of the season in the 49th minute, taking a pass from Isabel Cox and firing a shot off the front post which ricocheted inside the back corner of the frame.

UNC starting goalkeeper Emmy Allen made two saves in 56 minutes, while reserve Marz Josephson had one in 34 minutes. Eagles’ goalkeeper Wiebke Willebrandt made three saves.

The Tar Heels have shut out three of their last five opponents, including the previous two, and have seven clean sheet victories this season, equaling their total from a year ago.

The Tar Heels will return to action on Saturday, Oct. 1, at Virginia Tech. The game will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra at 7 pm from Blacksburg, Va.