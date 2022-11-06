Well. 3 Watchung Hills girls soccer Tops No. 1 Westfield, wins title in PKs (PHOTOS)

This was the chance of a lifetime for the keeper Isabella DeGiovanniand she wasn’t going to waste it.

The Iona commit sat on the sidelines for two years and split time in net a season ago, but this fall, DeGiovanni had the starting job all to herself. It was a long-awaited moment for the senior and she went to work from the first game of the season to prove she deserved that spot.

On Saturday night, DeGiovanni made the two biggest stops of her career and Watchung Hills, No. 3 in NJ.com Top 20, needed both of those saves to upset No. 1 Westfield, 3-2, in penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw. The second block ended the game and brought home the North 2, Group 4 championship.

“All I can tell you is that Bella waited three years for her turn,” said the Watchung Hills Coach Brian Figueiredo, whose team won its first Sectional title in over a decade. “When you win a game like that and it’s a kid who bided his time that makes two big saves, you feel so great for the kid. Honestly, it’s a great story of perseverance. Her time to shine was now tonight.”

Watchung Hills came out on fire against the Defending Group 4 Champion and took a lead in the fifth minute when Clemson committed Jenna Tobias slid a pass across the field to senior Ava Prisco. That goal set the tone for a game that was largely controlled by Watchung Hills.

Westfield is on a 44-game unbeaten streak though and it wasn’t going down easy. This team made it through penalty kicks in the Sectional semis and it has found different ways to win every year.

This was a game that was going to come down to the very last second.

Watchung Hills hit the crossbar on a free kick later in the game and the ball landed on the turf just inches away from being over the goal line. The Warriors also came close a few other times, but Westfield keeper The Sutton Factor kept making big saves that let Westfield Hang in the game.

With five minutes left, Westfield finally produced a score, with Ella Cadigan knocking in a cross in the box. That evened up the Championship game and gave the Blue Devils life in the Sectional final.

It was almost taken away a couple of minutes later though.

Factor took a step outside of the box in the 78th minute with the ball in her hands and a kick was awarded to Watchung Hills. Tobia lined it up just outside the 18 and ripped a shot. Factor made the save though and Westfield held on strong to push the game into extra time.

Twenty minutes of scoreless soccer followed and the title game went to penalty kicks.

DeGiovanni said she watched Westfield’s penalty kicks against Hunterdon Central in the semis over and over again leading up to the game. The lineup was not the same, so that made things a little tricky, but the senior keeper decided to play some mind games of her own in the penalty kick shootout.

Watchung Hills missed its final two penalty kicks, but DeGiovanni made sure that it didn’t matter.

The senior dove to her right in the fourth round of kicks and pinned the ball against the ground. Going into the fifth round, the Warriors held a one-shot lead. DeGiovanni made it stick when she fell to the turf on the last attempt of the night and blocked the ball from rolling over the goal line.

For a player who waited years for this opportunity, DeGiovanni seized the moment.

“I feel like I’m still in shock,” DeGiovanni said. “I just tried to intimidate them as much as I could. I walked up to them, stared them down and just tried to do anything I could to get us the win. It was a rough ride at first here because I wanted to start from the very beginning, but you have to wait your turn. The second I got to start though, I made the most of my moment. I showed off what I could do.”

Watchung Hills has run into back luck in Championships in the past decade, but now it has a Somerset County title and a North 2, Group 4 Championship in hand. Next week, the Warriors will go up against No. 4 Ridgewood with a spot in the Group 4 title game on the line.

That semifinal matchup will be another big game for Watchung Hills (20-1-1), which has not shied away from competition this fall. This team’s only loss so far came against No. 2 Freehold Township.

A win would add to a great year and send this team to the program’s first ever state final.

“I’ve been a head coach for 17 years and you never ever know if you’re going to have a season like this or a team like this and get to this point,” Figueiredo said. “These girls have taken us on the most Incredible ride this year and it is beyond words right now how happy I am for these kids.”

