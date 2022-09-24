Well. 3 Veribest volleyball turns away No. 5 Benjamin to improve to 28-2

VERIBEST – Losing just one starter from last year’s team that advanced to the Class 1A state semifinals, the Veribest High School volleyball team has picked up where it left off in zooming to a 28-2 record in 2022.

The Lady Falcons, ranked No. 3 in the most recent Texas Girls Coaches Association poll, showed their experience and maturity in besting No. 5 Benjamin 24-26, 25-19, 25-21, 25-21 in a nondistrict volleyball game here Saturday between two programs who have equally high aspirations for postseason play.

Veribest rallied from a first-set loss and trailed by as much as seven points early in the third, outscoring the Mustangs 16-6 to turn the momentum in the match back to the home team. Benjamin still did not go away easily, leading by a point twice in the fourth set before strong serving and dominant net play put the match away for the Lady Falcons.

The unusual non-tournament, non-playoff Matchup between the two of the best 1A programs in the state located three hours apart was part of a dual with the team from Rankin. It was made possible because the most recent UIL realignment separated the once-combined Class 1A and 2A district format, creating small 1A districts and a need for more non-district games to fill out the schedule.

Veribest defeated Rankin 25-19, 25-13, 25-21 in the first match while the Mustangs also swept Rankin before the two ranked teams squared off for the first time since a playoff battle in 2020.

