Well. 3 Tennessee football opens as heavy underdog to No. 1 Georgia

Well. 3 Tennessee football opened as an 8.5-point underdog entering Saturday’s Showdown (3:30 pm ET, CBS) a No. 1 Georgia, continuing a trend of Las Vegas oddsmakers discounting the red-hot Vols.

Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC) is 7-1 against the spread this season, with the lone exception being a 38-33 win over No. 22 Florida on Sept. 24, when it was favored by 11 points. The Vols have beaten No. 14 Pitt and LSU as road underdogs this season and No. 1 Alabama as a home underdog.

FanDuel and Caesars Sportsbook had Tennessee as an 8.5-point underdog against Georgia (8-0, 5-0). it’s Sunday. DraftKings opened the betting line at +11.5 but quickly dropped the points spread to align with other oddsmakers.

Georgia has won five straight against Tennessee by an average of 28.6 points. Tennessee Ranks first in the Nation in total offense (553 yards per game) and scoring (49.4 points per game). Georgia ranks second in total offense (530.1 ypg) and scoring defense, allowing 10.5 points per game.

ESPN’s “College Gameday” will broadcast live from Athens, Georgia, ahead of the game, marking the third time Tennessee has been featured on the network’s marquee college football pregame show.

The Vols have one of the best resumes in college football this season, with five AP Top 25 wins and the marquee upset of the season against Alabama. Tennessee is a Trendy pick to be ranked No. 1 when the season’s initial College Football Playoff rankings are unveiled Tuesday.

