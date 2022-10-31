Well. 3 Tennessee football opens as heavy underdog to No. 1 Georgia

Well. 3 Tennessee football opened as an 8.5-point underdog entering Saturday’s Showdown (3:30 pm ET, CBS) a No. 1 Georgia, continuing a trend of Las Vegas oddsmakers discounting the red-hot Vols.

Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC) is 7-1 against the spread this season, with the lone exception being a 38-33 win over No. 22 Florida on Sept. 24, when it was favored by 11 points. The Vols have beaten No. 14 Pitt and LSU as road underdogs this season and No. 1 Alabama as a home underdog.

FanDuel and Caesars Sportsbook had Tennessee as an 8.5-point underdog against Georgia (8-0, 5-0). it’s Sunday. DraftKings opened the betting line at +11.5 but quickly dropped the points spread to align with other oddsmakers.

