Well. 3 Stanford defeats Oregon 62-54: Women’s basketball live updates Recaps

Oregon shot 25% and it was the difference in No. 3 Stanford’s 62-54 win Sunday at Maples Pavilion. Here is a live update recap:

LIVE UPDATES

FINAL: Stanford 62, Oregon 54

This is pretty close to finished, as the Cardinal up the lead to 16. Chance Gray hits a three to cut the Cardinal lead to 13 with 2:52 remaining, but given the Ducks shooting woes, is a comeback really in the cards?

Stanford continues to increase the lead as the Ducks’ shooting woes continue. A three by Emma-Nnopu puts the Cardinal up 15.

Ducks call timeout at 7:30 after Jump hits a three and Brink cans a short one to extend the lead to 14. Brink one block from a triple double, as she has 14 points, 10 boards, nine blocks.

END 3: Stanford 46, Oregon 37

Chance Gray hits a free throw line jumper at the third quarter buzzer. Ducks score the final four points of the quarter to stay in touch heading to the fourth.

Stanford’s Haley Jones with her third personal, 1:33 in the third.

Oregon outrebounding Stanford 43-39 as Kyei has 14 boards.

Demetre carrying Stanford this quarter with her third three. Cameron Brink 10 points, eight rebounds, eight blocks.

Demetre hits back-to-back threes for Stanford. It is possible to shoot in this game.

Media timeout with 4:59 left. Stanford has five points during the past 10 minutes. Ducks can’t score, either. Teams have combined to shoot 5 of 22 in the third quarter.

Ducks end an 0-9 shooting slump to start the third on a shorty by Kyei. Then VanSlooten follows with an and-1. Oregon as close as it has been since early in the game.

Stanford ends a scoring drought of nearly 7 minutes with a Cameron Brink elbow jumper. Ducks miss their first six shots of the third quarter.

HALF: Stanford 27, Oregon 21

Oregon finishes the half on a 9-0 run. Stanford doesn’t score for the final 4:41 of the second quarter. Paopao and VanSlooten lead the Ducks with five points each.

The Ducks are on a 7-0 run. Stanford hasn’t scored in 3 1/2 minutes.

Shooting struggles continue. Oregon 4 of 35. Stanford not exactly lighting it up either, but it doesn’t need to.

As mentioned before, Ducks are in huge trouble if they can’t score from the perimeter. It’s been a struggle for 14 minutes, as they’re 3 of 26.

Oregon finally gets one to drop, as Paopao knocks down a 3.

Ducks now 2 of 20 from the floor. Ouch.

End 1: Stanford 14, Oregon 7

Ducks shooting continues to struggle. 2 of 16 from the floor. Cameron Brink with four blocked shots. Hannah Jump and Haley Jones combined for 12 of Stanford’s 16 first quarter points.

If the Ducks can’t hit from the outside, they could be in big trouble, as Stanford is difficult inside. So far, Oregon 2 of 13 from the floor.

Endyia Rogers is briefly staggered near midcourt. She appears to be OK.

Make that five blocked shots for Stanford through six minutes, three by Cameron Brink. Ducks get a key stop, though, forcing an Offensive foul by Haley Jones.

Cardinal with four blocked shots through five minutes.

Hannah Jump has seven of Stanford’s first nine points

Stanford has scored on three of its first four possessions.

Oregon starts Rogers, Paopao, Gray, VanSlooten and Kyei.

With a win, Stanford likely to move up to No. 2, as No. 2 Ohio State has lost THREE times this week.

What to know:

Oregon (14-6, 5-4) at No. 3 Stanford (20-2, 8-1)

Series: Stanford has won four consecutive games over Oregon. Prior to that, the Ducks won five of six against the Cardinal. Stanford is 59-14 all-time against the Ducks.

last out: Oregon defeated California 78-73, while Stanford beat Oregon State 63-60, both Friday.

NCAA NET Ranking: Oregon 14, Stanford 4

Of note: This is the only regular season game between the Cardinal and Ducks, as the Bay Area schools do not make a trip to Oregon this season.

–Nick Daschel