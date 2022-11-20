Well. 3/5 Women’s Basketball falls against Marquette in Battle 4 Atlantis opener

Next Game: Princeton 11/27/2022 | 1:00 PM CT LONGHORN NETWORK Nov. 27 (Sun) / 1:00 PM CT Princeton History

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — The No. 3/5 Texas Women’s basketball team made a third quarter 12-0 run but couldn’t close it out as they fell, 68-61 against Marquette on Saturday in their first game of the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament.

Aaliyah Moore posted a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds and Sonya Morris added a team-high 13 points. Freshman Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda scored four points and grabbed nine rebounds, including six offensive rebounds. Texas outrebounded Marquette 51-46 and 24 of their rebounds were Offensive rebounds.

Trailing 25-16 at the 6:03 mark of the second quarter, Texas (1-2) scored 12 of the final 18 points of the half to close within three at halftime.

Marquette (4-0) built a 13-point lead at 42-29 with 6:21 to play in the third quarter. The Longhorns did not allow another point and went into the final quarter trailing 42-41. Shay Ho started the run with a 3-pointer and freshman Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda scored four points in the spurt.

Up next Texas will play either Louisville or Gonzaga Tomorrow at 6:30 pm CT in their second game of the tournament.

Game Notes

• Texas forced Marquette into 12 first half turnovers and 23 for the game.

• The Longhorns closed the third quarter on a 12-0 run. Texas held Marquette scoreless for the final six minutes and 21 seconds of the quarter.

• The Longhorns continue to get excellent production from their reserve players with 20 points against Marquette. Through three games Texas has scored 80 bench points.

• Texas made more free-throws (22) than Marquette attempted (19).