Well. 3/3 Women’s Basketball’s Rori Harmon and Aaliyah Moore named to Naismith Trophy Watch List

AUSTIN, Texas —The Atlanta Tipoff Club released the 50 players on the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Women’s Watch List. Sophomores Rori Harmon and Aaliyah Moore earned a place on the list.

Harmon, who earned All-America honors as a freshman, has been recognized on several preseason lists. Harmon is on the watch list for the Nancy Liberman Award, an Honorable mention on the Associated Press Preseason All-America list, a second team selection on The Athletic Preseason All-America list, a unanimous selection on the preseason All-Big 12 team and ranked No. 10 on the ESPN list of returning Women’s college basketball players. Harmon broke the Texas freshmen assist record with 180 total assists and became the first freshmen in program history to earn All-America honors.

Aaliyah Moore is on the watch list for the Katrina McClain Award and has been selected on the preseason All-Big 12 team. Moore, a two-time Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year, missed a significant portion of her freshmen season due to injury, but emerged in the Longhorns’ run to the 2022 Big 12 Tournament Championship and NCAA Elite Eight appearance.

The midseason 30 team will be announced in early January, and then the competition will be narrowed down to 10 national Semifinalists in early March. Following those results, four Finalists will be named on March 21, 2023, and the Winner of the 2023 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy for Women’s Player of the Year will be announced on March 29, 2023.

The Longhorns open the season on Friday, Nov. 11 at home against Louisiana.