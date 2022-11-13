Well. 3/3 Women’s Basketball preview: UConn

#3/3 Texas (1-0, 0-0 Big 12) at #6/6 Connecticut (1-0, 0-0 Big East)

Game 2

Monday, November 14, 2022 – 5:30 pm Central

Gampel Pavilion (9,882) – Storrs, Conn.

GameDay Quick Facts

TELEVISION: The game will be televised on FS1 with John Fanta (pxp) and Kim Adams on the call.

RADIO: The game will be carried on 105.3 FM in Austin. Craig Way (pxp) and Kathy Harston (analyst) will call the action. The broadcast will be streamed on TexasSports.Com.

SERIES: UConn leads the all-time series 9-0.

Notables

JONES LONGHORN DEBUT: Taylor Jones made an instant impact for the Longhorns as he recorded a team-high 21 points in the season opener against Louisiana on Nov. 11. Jones added six rebounds and five blocked shots.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The Texas defense limited Louisiana to 25 percent shooting from the field and 45 points for the game. In the past five seasons the Longhorns have held an opponent to 45 points or less nine times, with six coming under head Coach Vic Schaefer .

SUPPORTING CAST: The Longhorns got excellent production from their reserves on Friday night as they outscored Louisiana 33-5 in bench points.

NEWCOMERS: The Longhorns 2022-23 roster features seven newcomers, including four transfers and three freshmen. Texas signed 54 points per game and 27 rebounds per game out of the transfer portal. Shaylee Gonzales (BYU) and Sonya Morris (DePaul) both scored over 1,000 points at their previous schools. Gonzales was an AP All-America Honorable Mention and ranked No. 10th in program history in scoring with 1,555 points. Morris ranked No. 9 in DePaul history in career scoring with 1,668 career points and No. 8 in career 3-point field goals with 193. The Longhorns added size with 6-4 Taylor Jones (Oregon State) and 6-4 Khadija Faye (Texas Tech).

PRESEASON AWARDS: The Longhorns were one of three programs in NCAA DI Women’s Basketball to be represented on all five position award 20-player watchlists from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fall/Women’s Basketball Coaches Association. The Longhorns honored were: ( Rori Harmon -Nancy Lieberman Award, Sonya Morris -Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, Shay Ho -Cheryl Miller Award, Aaliyah Moore -Katrina McClain Award and Taylor Jones -Lisa Leslie Award).