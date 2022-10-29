Well. 3/3 Women’s Basketball preview: RV DePaul (Charity Exhibition)

Game 0: #3/3 Texas (0-0, 0-0 Big 12) vs. RV DePaul (0-0, 0-0 Big East)

Charity Exhibition Game

Sunday, October 30, 2022 – 2 pm Central

Moody Center (10,763) – Austin, Texas

GameDay Quick Facts

TELEVISION: The game will be televised on Longhorn Network with Alex Loeb (pxp) and Andrea Lloyd on the call.

RADIO: The game will be carried on 105.3 FM in Austin. Craig Way (pxp) and Kathy Harston (analyst) will call the action. The broadcast will be streamed on TexasSports.Com.

SERIES: Texas leads, 2-0. Last meeting: Texas 91-81 (Dec. 29, 2007; San Diego)

Notables

CHARITY GAME: All proceeds from the game will be donated to Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization to support Rebuilding Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. The nonprofit was created in the wake of the Tragedy at Robb Elementary School, which took 21 innocent lives on May 24, 2022. Funding collected through the foundation will support the construction of a new elementary school campus in the Uvalde

NEWCOMERS: The Longhorns 2022-23 roster features seven newcomers, including four transfers and three freshmen. Texas signed 54 points per game and 27 rebounds per game out of the transfer portal. Shaylee Gonzales (BYU) and Sonya Morris (DePaul) both scored over 1,000 points at their previous schools. Gonzales was an AP All-America Honorable Mention and ranked No. 10th in program history in scoring with 1,555 points. Morris ranked No. 9 in DePaul history in career scoring with 1,668 career points and No. 8 in career 3-point field goals with 193. The Longhorns added size with 6-4 Taylor Jones (Oregon State) and 6-4 Khadija Faye (Texas Tech).

PRESEASON AWARDS: The Longhorns were one of three programs in NCAA DI Women’s Basketball to be represented on all five position award 20-player watchlists from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fall/Women’s Basketball Coaches Association. The Longhorns honored were: ( Rori Harmon -Nancy Lieberman Award, Sonya Morris-Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, Shay Ho -Cheryl Miller Award, Aaliyah Moore -Katrina McClain Award and Taylor Jones-Lisa Leslie Award).

POSTSEASON SUCCESS: With head coach Vic Schaefer at the helm, the Longhorns have advanced to the Elite Eight in back-to-back seasons. Texas also captured the 2022 Big 12 Tournament Championship with a win over Baylor. Coach Schaefer has taken teams to the Elite Eight in five straight seasons. Texas Ranks No. 4 among all NCAA DI Women’s Basketball programs in all-time NCAA Tournament Appearances with 34.

BLESS THE MOOD: The Longhorns officially move into the $375 million Moody Center, the new home of Texas Women’s Basketball for the upcoming 2022-23 season.